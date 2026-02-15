5 Arrested, Engineer Sacked Day After Part Of Mumbai Metro Pillar Falls

Five people have been arrested a day after a portion of a Mumbai Metro pillar fell on vehicles, killing one and injuring three others.

Four of the arrested people are associated with Milan Road Buildtech, a sub-contractor of the Reliance Infrastructure-Astaldi joint venture executing the project.

The accused have been identified as project director Harish Chauhan, project manager Kuldeep Sapkal, deputy manager Saurabh Singh, and supervisor Prashant Bhoir.

The fifth arrested accused, Avdhut Inamdar, is a project manager of DB Hill LBG, the supervisory company appointed for the project.

Satyajit Salve, executive engineer of the Mumbai Metro Line 4 project, has been suspended. Officials said further investigation is on. The suspension order came from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

After the incident yesterday, the MMRDA formed a high-level inquiry committee headed by Basavraj M Bhadragond, Director (Metro PIU), MMRDA, to investigate the collapse of the portion of the parapet.

"We deeply regret this tragic incident and extend our sincere condolences to the family of the dead. A compensation will be offered as per MMRDA's compensation policy... All medical expenses of the injured will be fully borne by the MMRDA," the agency said in a statement.