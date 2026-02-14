Portion Of Mumbai Metro Pillar Falls On Vehicles, 2 Injured

A portion of a pillar of the Mumbai Metro peeled off and fell on a road below in Mulund (West) today, leaving at two people injured, officials said.

The debris fell on an autorickshaw and a car at 12.30 pm. Visuals showed a man struggling to get out of the mangled autorickshaw as a group of people tried to help him.

The bonnet of an orange car next to the three-wheeler had been crushed by the concrete debris. There were passengers in the autorickshaw, officials said. Two of them have critical injuries, they said.

"An incident occurred today at approximately 12.15 pm near Pier P196 of Metro Line construction works near the Mulund fire station, where a portion of a parapet segment fell from height and struck a passing autorickshaw," the MMRDA said in a statement, adding two people were injured and were taken to a hospital.

The Metro project team is at the site and is working on relief operations and securing the site in close co-ordination with BMC and disaster management authorities, the MMRDA said.