Mumbai Rains Red Alert: Beware Of Leptospirosis, Follow These Prevention Tips

With the arrival of the monsoon, the risk of diseases and infections increases significantly. In Mumbai, a notable rise in vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya has been observed, along with a surge in leptospirosis cases during the rainy season. This monsoon, a sharp rise in dengue and leptospirosis cases has been observed in Mumbai over the past few months. For the unversed, leptospirosis is a bacterial infection which typically causes flu-like symptoms. Caused by the bacteria Leptospira, leptospirosis can infect both humans and animals.

About leptospirosis

Leptospirosis usually spreads through contaminated water or soil. Urine or body fluids of infected animals can easily contaminate water and soil, especially during heavy rainfall. Directly touching body fluids from an infected animal or eating food or drinking water contaminated by an infected animal can transmit the disease.

What are the symptoms of leptospirosis?

Leptospirosis typically causes flu-like symptoms; however, some individuals may not experience any symptoms at all. Common signs and symptoms include:

High fever

Abdominal pain

Headache

Muscle pain

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea

Chills

Jaundice

Rash

If left untreated, leptospirosis can lead to kidney damage, meningitis (inflammation of the membrane around the brain and spinal cord), liver failure, trouble breathing, and even death.

In some cases, flu-like symptoms can worsen into Weil's syndrome, a life-threatening illness. These severe symptoms may start three to 10 days later. Some of these include blood in cough, chest pain, blood in pee, red spots on the skin, and a decrease in the amount of pee.

How to prevent leptospirosis

1. Avoid any contact with contaminated water

Stay away from water bodies, especially during heavy rains or floods, as they may be contaminated with animal urine.

2. Wear protectie gears

Wear rubber boots, gloves, and protect your skin from contact with potentially contaminated soil or water, especially if you work in agriculture or are involved in jobs that may expose you to contaminated water or soil.

3. Practice hand hygiene

Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after contact with soil or water. Also, ensure that any cuts or wounds are cleaned and covered.

4. Rodent control

Since rats and other rodents can carry leptospirosis, keep your nearby surroundings clean to avoid them. Store food in sealed containers and do not leave any item that can lead to a potential infection.

5. Safe drinking water

Drink only treated or boiled water, especially if living in areas prone to leptospirosis spread.

6. Spread awareness

Raise awareness about leptospirosis and its transmission among community members, especially in high-risk areas.

7. Vaccination for pets

Consult a veterinarian about vaccinating pets against leptospirosis, as they can also be carriers.

8. Do not ignore symptoms

After potential exposure, be vigilant about any symptoms that may arise within the next few weeks. Seek medical attention early if symptoms develop.

By following these prevention tips, you can significantly reduce the risk of contracting leptospirosis, especially during the monsoon season when the risk is heightened.

