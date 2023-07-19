You May Be Prone To Leptospirosis During Monsoon; Here's How To Prevent It

Humans can become infected with Leptospira through water, soil, or food or infected animals

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by the bacteria called Leptospira. It primarily affects animals, including rodents, livestock, and dogs, but it can also be transmitted to humans. In this article, we understand what leptospirosis is, how monsoon increases the risk of leptospirosis, and tips to help prevent it.

Humans can become infected with Leptospira when they come into contact with water, soil, or food contaminated with the urine of infected animals. This can occur through activities like swimming in contaminated water, wading through flooded areas, or consuming food or water that has been contaminated.

Leptospirosis is more common in tropical and sub-tropical regions where the bacteria thrive in warm and humid environments. However, it can occur worldwide, especially in areas with poor sanitation, urban slums, and regular flooding.

Certain occupations and activities can make individuals more prone to contracting Leptospirosis. Farmers, sewer workers, veterinarians, and individuals involved in outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and water sports may have a higher risk of exposure to the bacteria. Luckily, there are measures you can take to lower your risk of catching leptospirosis. Read on as we share some preventive tips.

9 Tips to help you prevent leptospirosis:

1. Avoid stagnant water

Avoid contact with potentially contaminated water sources, such as stagnant ponds, rivers, and flooded areas. Wear waterproof boots and gloves if your work or recreational activities involve exposure to such areas.

2. Keep your space clean

Keep your living environment clean and free from rodent infestations. This includes proper waste management, sealing gaps in walls or floors, and storing food in secure containers. You must also avoid dirty water and dishes around you.

3. Follow good personal hygiene

Practice good personal hygiene, such as washing hands with soap and water before eating or touching your face. This also includes showering regularly and properly.

4. Wear protective clothes

Use protective clothing, such as long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and high boots, if you have to work or walk in areas where leptospirosis exposure is likely. Make sure to stay covered especially in areas that might be prone to infections such as leptospirosis.

5. Get your pets vaccinated

Vaccinate your pets against leptospirosis, as they can contract and transmit the bacteria to humans. Consult your veterinarian for appropriate vaccinations.

6. Stray clear of contaminated water

Take precautions when participating in water-related activities, such as swimming, kayaking, or rafting. Avoid swallowing, inhaling, or having open wounds exposed to potentially contaminated water. Shower after water activities.

7. Avoid contaminated food

Avoid consuming food or drinks that may have come in contact with contaminated water, such as untreated water or uncooked food washed with contaminated water.

8. Maintain cleanliness around pets

Regularly clean and disinfect areas or objects that may have been in contact with urine from infected animals, such as floors, pet bedding, or equipment used for animal care.

Preventive measures like avoiding contact with potentially contaminated water sources, wearing protective clothing when in high-risk areas, and practicing good hygiene can help reduce the risk of contracting Leptospirosis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.