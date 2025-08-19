"Submarine Service Launched In Mumbai": Memes Take Over Amid Rain, Flooding

Heavy rains submerged parts of Mumbai on Tuesday morning, and it wasn't just the financial capital's streets that were flooded. It rained memes on social media as well, with people saying they had grown accustomed to the city's downpour.

The India Meteorological Department forecast very heavy rainfall for Mumbai on Tuesday, with several parts of the city being flooded. Visuals from Gandhi Market in Sion showed streets submerged, while Maharashtra districts, including Nanded and Sambhaji Nagar, also reported a flood-like situation.

According to data, Mumbai recorded significant rainfall within a nine-hour window on Monday. Vikhroli registered the highest at 135 mm, followed by Chembur (124 mm), Santacruz (123.9 mm), and Juhu (123.5 mm). The Andheri subway in Mumbai was closed after flooding.

Authorities have issued an alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Mumbai and its suburbs, accompanied by gusty winds of 45-55 kmph. Western Railways has, however, confirmed that Harbour and suburban line train services will continue to remain operational.

Even as the city braces for more downpour, social media is having a field day.

A user on X posted a clip of a submarine with the caption, "New service launched in Mumbai."

Someone wrote, "Mumbaikar right now," with a picture of a man standing waist-deep in flood with an umbrella overhead.

Another user shared a movie clip showing an actor stuck in a car, telling his co-passenger, "Lagta hai bachpan se safar mein nikla hoon yaar" (Feels like I've been on this journey since childhood). Attributing it to the rain-induced traffic jams, the caption read: "Mumbaikar stuck on roads."

A user posted a GIF showing two people riding bicycles on a muddy road before toppling over into the sludge, with overlay text reading: "Watch out for the mud puddles."

Mumbai rains: where every train delay is an extreme sport and umbrella sales beat IPOs. Local news: ‘City waterlogged, meme supply uninterrupted.' #MumbaiRains Hope we do better than calling helplessness as #SpiritOfMumbai ????????️ pic.twitter.com/uDfCA4qmt6 — Shark Byte (@two_shark) August 18, 2025

Someone wrote, "After witnessing continuous rains for the last few days... Mumbai be like..." and shared an image of a man saying, "Zyada ho raha hai" (This is getting too much).

After witnessing continuous rains for last few days..



Mumbai be like..#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/qzvGIONGC2 — KKthewealthcoach (@MemeOverlord_kk) August 18, 2025

One post read, "Going to office in such heavy rains, Mumbaikar be like..." accompanied by an image of a man saying, "Aadat ho gayi hai." (I've gotten used to it).

Going to office in such heavy rains

Mumbaikar be like...#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/lJYK1QUv3q — KKthewealthcoach (@MemeOverlord_kk) August 18, 2025

Another user shared, "When office announces work from home during #MumbaiRains" with a meme reading, "Congratulations tumhari wish puri ho gayi." (Congratulations, your wish has been fulfilled).

When office announces work from home during #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/8d6ECa67r9 — KKthewealthcoach (@MemeOverlord_kk) August 18, 2025

Other memes:

A red alert has been issued for Mumbai, Raigad, Pune Ghat, Satara Ghat, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur Ghat. An orange alert is in place for Palghar, Thane, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Amravati, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli.