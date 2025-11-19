Farah Khan Offers A Peek Into The Minimalist Interiors Of Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar's Mumbai Home

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have always kept their private space away from the spotlight, but filmmaker Farah Khan recently offered a rare peek into the couple's stunning Mumbai home.

Farhan, who shares a sweet bond with Farah, greeted her and caught up over homemade keema kebabs.

The video begins with an outdoor glimpse of the bungalow's facade. The entrance is framed with lush green plants and sleek wood panelling, creating a serene and earthy first impression. It hints at the minimalism and subtle luxury that define the interiors.

Inside The Art-Filled Spaces

Step indoors, and the home opens into a spacious world of cream-white walls, dark wood panelling, and carefully curated decor. The couple's love for art shines through colourful paintings they've collected over the years, which add vibrance to the otherwise neutral palette.

Cosy reading corners stacked with books, vintage furniture, flower vases, and potted plants infuse character into the minimalist setting.

From the ground floor, Farhan leads Farah to the upper level, a space designed for comfort and creativity. The floor features a home theatre perfect for film screenings, a gazebo-style semi-open area, and elegant French windows that open into large balconies.

The dining area echoes the same clean, modern style, accentuated by subtle pops of colour from art pieces and decor accents.

What's Next For Farhan Akhtar?

On the work front, Farhan is gearing up for his next big release, 120 Bahadur, in which he steps into the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati. Directed by Razneesh "Razy" Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, the movie is scheduled to release in theatres on November 21.

