Maharashtra Doctor Explains How Eating Dinner At 6 PM Can Fix Gut Health And Help With Fat Loss

It would not be wrong to say that most of us focus more on what we eat than when we eat. Breakfast trends, high-protein meals, low-carb diets – we hear about all of it. But meal timing is slowly becoming a big part of the health conversation. Research around circadian rhythm and time-restricted eating shows that our body clock plays a major role in metabolism, digestion, and even fat storage.

In India, dinner often happens late. Many people eat at 9 pm or 10 pm, sometimes even later. According to Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad, timing may not be ideal for metabolic health.

In a recent post on X, the Maharashtra-based homoeopathy practitioner suggested finishing dinner before 6–7 pm. He wrote that this simple shift can improve insulin resistance (HOMA-IR), lower inflammation markers like hs-CRP, and support fat loss, gut health, and sleep.

According to him, these are the key benefits of an early dinner:

1) Better Insulin Sensitivity

Dr Gaikwad said that eating earlier aligns with our circadian biology. “Insulin action is stronger in daylight hours,” he noted. This can reduce post-meal glucose spikes and improve insulin resistance over time.

2) Lower Diabetes And Metabolic Risk

Early time-restricted eating may help improve fasting glucose and reduce insulin levels. This can make blood sugar control easier, especially for people with prediabetes or type 2 diabetes.

3) Reduced Inflammation

An early dinner creates a longer overnight fasting window. According to the health expert, this may lower oxidative stress and markers like hs-CRP in many individuals.

4) Improved Digestion And Gut Health

The digestive system slows down at night. Eating lighter and earlier may reduce reflux, bloating, and discomfort during sleep.

5) Better Sleep Quality

Late meals can raise body temperature and activate the nervous system. Early dinners may support melatonin release, leading to deeper sleep and better energy the next day.

6) Supports Fat Loss

A 12–14-hour fasting window may improve fat burning and reduce late-night snacking. This can help with visceral fat reduction.

7) Heart Health

Dr Gaikwad also linked early eating patterns with better blood pressure, improved lipid profile, and lower cardiovascular risk.

Early dinner (before 6-7 PM)

Most Indians eat dinner at the worst possible time for metabolic health.

Here's why finishing it before 6 PM can improve HOMA-IR, hs-CRP & fat loss,gut health,sleep quality????



1) Better insulin sensitivity

Eating earlier aligns with circadian… — Dr.Sayajirao Gaikwad (@DietDrsayajirao) February 11, 2026

The idea is simple. Your body works better when it follows a rhythm. Shifting dinner a little earlier could be a small change with long-term benefits.

Also Read | Fitness Coach Shares 4 Common Mistakes In A "Healthy" Indian Diet

