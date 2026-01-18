Maharashtra Doctor Shares How His Patient Lost 12 Kg in Just 90 Days

Weight loss is a journey and does not come with a one-size-fits-all guidebook. Ask any expert, and they will suggest a few generic tips and ask you a bunch of questions to devise a diet and fitness plan that can work wonders for you.

We are living in 2026, and there is no magic pill or potion that can help you shed a few kilograms. Your best bet is a combination of diet and exercise plans, which is what one of Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad's patients did and lost almost 12 kg in just 90 days.

How a Man Lost 12 Kg in 90 Days

Sharing his journey on X (formerly known as Twitter), Krushna Ingle from Palghar, Maharashtra, said that he was struggling with weight-related issues and watched several videos on YouTube, gathered information on the internet, and even sought help from artificial intelligence.

When nothing worked, he connected with Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad from Kolhapur. He followed a diet plan rich in good fats and protein, while keeping his meals low in carbohydrates. He made sure to consume at least 90-120 g of protein every day.

He gave up sweets, except for once a week when he mixed 10-12 g of sugar with yoghurt. Krushna Ingle ate only two meals a day and walked for 10 minutes after meals. He made sure to have dinner at least 2-3 hours before going to bed.

Not just that, he walked 4-5 km on the beach at least four days a week. "I had severe acidity problems. Even after walking, I used to feel tired. But when my weight came down to 78-80 kg, all the problems stopped," he wrote in a note.

Krushna's meals consisted of fish, eggs, chicken, yoghurt, pulses, and soya chunks, along with steamed vegetables, fruits, and salads. In January 2026, the weighing scale showed between 72 kg and 73 kg, and Krushna wants the needle to dip below 70 kg. He added that his friend, who weighed around 99 kg, followed his diet and fitness plan and lost 4-5 kg in just 20-25 days.

How Weight-Loss Plans Work

When you follow a weight-loss plan, it not only helps you shed a few kilograms but also improves your overall lifestyle. Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad shared that in Krushna's case:

He lost around 12 kg in 90 days without any extremes.



But what mattered more:

- He started sleeping better.

- Hunger became manageable.

- Acidity reduced.

- Energy improved.

- His mind felt calmer.



He started sleeping better

His hunger became manageable

His mind felt calmer

His acidity reduced

His energy improved

"When the body is nourished, and the routine becomes consistent, weight loss often follows naturally," the expert concluded his post.

