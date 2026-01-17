How A Fitness Coach Lost 9 Kg In 90 Days By Focusing On 5 Lifestyle Habits

Achieving your ideal weight goal doesn't always require drastic measures. One inspiring example of this is content creator Vimal Rajput, who recently lost 20 pounds (approximately 9 kg) in three months. She has now shared her tried and tested tips, hoping they will help others on their weight loss journey as well.

In a video shared on Instagram, the content creator writes, “When I stopped obsessing about Protein and started focusing on these 5 things...I lost 20 pounds in 3 months. It's not eat less and move more."

1. Habits > Perfection

Vimal mentions that building healthy habits is more important than striving for perfection. Her key takeaway is that good things take time, and the faster you try to lose weight, the faster it is likely to come back.

2. Meal Timing

The influencer gives her body a structured eating routine, which includes having three meals a day and avoiding late-night snacking. She incorporates a 12-hour overnight fasting window and makes sure to eat between 7 am and 7 pm. This consistent schedule likely helps regulate her metabolism and support her weight loss journey.

3. Real Hydration

The content creator does not stop at the generic advice to “drink more water”; she advises actually tracking her intake and aiming for 80–100 ounces daily. She also makes it a habit to drink a full glass of water before meals, with added electrolytes, to ensure she is replenishing essential minerals.

4. Sleep + Recovery

For effective weight loss after 40–50, the importance of quality rest increases even more. Vimal's sleep routine includes getting 7–8 hours of sleep each night, avoiding screens for at least an hour before bedtime, and sticking to a consistent sleep and wake-up time.

5. Daily Walking and Weight Training

"I moved more and lifted more weight using heavier weights with great form and technique. If it's too heavy, you will cheat," the content creator writes. She prioritises strength training with heavier weights, focusing on proper form and technique to maximise effectiveness and prevent injury. She incorporates daily physical activity into her routine, aiming for 30+ minutes of walking and 8,000–10,000 steps per day.

Vimal's journey is a reminder that sustainable weight loss is built on simple, consistent lifestyle changes rather than extreme diets or shortcuts.

