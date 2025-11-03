Drink Your Coffee Before Noon, Says Harvard Doctor, Plus 7 Ways To Upgrade It

Some people just cannot live without coffee. In the morning, it is the rich aroma that wakes them up, and in the evening, another refreshing sip marks the end of their day – not to mention all the mini coffee breaks in between. Although coffee offers several health benefits, consuming it the wrong way can do more harm than good.

Not long ago, Harvard doctor-scientist Trisha Pasricha shared seven science-backed tips to upgrade your coffee intake.

Add No More Than 1 Teaspoon Sugar Per Cup

A major 2022 study found that people who drank unsweetened coffee were less likely to die than those who did not drink coffee. Even those who drank more than four cups per day showed a link to longer life. People who lightly sweetened their coffee with just a single teaspoon also experienced similar benefits.

Avoid Ultra-Processed Coffee Creamers

The primary ingredient in many popular or seasonal creamers is often vegetable oil, such as palm or soybean, along with one to two teaspoons of added sugar per tablespoon. The next time you are in the dairy aisle, read the labels carefully, advised Trisha Pasricha. Instead, try adding a dash of cinnamon to your coffee for a healthier flavour boost.

Think Twice About Artificial Sweeteners

Another 2022 study revealed that artificial sweeteners appeared to negate the positive effects seen among drinkers of sugar-sweetened or unsweetened coffee, even after considering factors like diabetes. Although research on this topic is still emerging, a growing body of evidence suggests we should not assume sugar substitutes are a healthier choice for everyone.

Use Your French Press Sparingly

According to the doctor, drinking three to five cups of espresso or six or more cups of French press coffee daily is associated with higher cholesterol levels due to diterpenes – organic compounds that can raise cholesterol by reducing the liver's ability to remove LDL (bad cholesterol).

Paper filters, however, better trap diterpenes and prevent them from entering your cup. Trisha Pasricha also mentioned that instant coffee and coffee pods are technically filtered – instant coffee is brewed and then dried into granules, while coffee pods contain small internal filters.

Instant/Decaf Coffee Are Still Great

The 2022 study noted that ground coffee, instant coffee, and decaffeinated coffee all provide similar health benefits.

Get Your Coffee In Early

A 2025 study involving more than 40,000 American men and women found that those who drank coffee primarily before noon – instead of throughout the day or evening – were 16% less likely to die of all causes.

Heavy coffee consumption in the afternoon and evening blocks melatonin secretion by about 30%. The doctor explained that the health risks of chronic circadian rhythm disturbance are far-reaching and may relate more to inflammation than just poor sleep quality.

Plan On That Bowel Movement

Coffee triggers the gastrocolic reflex – a physiological response in which substances entering the stomach trigger contractions in the colon within minutes. According to Trisha Pasricha, this is why many people feel the urge to have a bowel movement shortly after meals. While it may cause some social discomfort, it is completely healthy and normal.

She added that coffee is a strong trigger of this reflex in many people. If this sounds like you, plan your routine accordingly.

So, if you are a coffee lover, it might be time to rethink your habits and sip smarter.

