Matcha Latte To Labubu Charms, Why Gen Z Is All About The 'Little Treat Culture'

No one vouches for 'little treats' like Gen Z does. It is a term that they have coined for periodical - daily or weekly indulgences, such as their favourite matcha latte, fresh bakes, weekly manicures, a luxury lip treatment, a stuffed toy or a Labubu charm, or a trinket they always wanted to get their hands on. It might serve as a momentary dopamine hit, and more, as a form of practicing self-love and self-care.

What Is The 'Little Treats Culture'?

Little treats culture is an on-trend lifestyle practice where Gen Z makes use of small delights and pleasurable experiences such as snacks or treats from time to time, to keep themselves motivated. This motivation is to keep up with their daily tasks while overcoming all the hiccups and hurdles that are part of daily life.

This trend, like all trends these days, is social media-fuelled.

Take, for example, the Labubu dolls and the cultural storm that they have caused. Labubu is part of a character group, The Monsters. These adorable plushies have become a must-have accessory for every Gen Z (and millennial) after celebrities K-pop star Lisa were spotted with them.

Or, swapping a mug of boring americano for a prettier looking matcha latte, for a premium, of course. All of these fit right in with the little treat culture, where people share how they literally bribe themselves with these small but significant treats to accomplish tasks and manage their responsibilities.

It went viral on social media back in 2024, and since then, there has been no stopping for Gen Z.

What Experts Say

Are experts on board with the 'little treats culture'? What do they have to say?

NDTV spoke to Dr Astik Joshi, Child, Adolescent & Forensic Psychiatrist from New Delhi, who backs the idea of the little treat culture.

"It is about giving oneself small, enjoyable rewards like a dessert, a coffee, or even a 10-minute break as a way to cope with stress, lift mood, or acknowledge daily efforts. It's a form of self-recognition that helps people feel emotionally supported, in small ways," he says.

Dr Gorav Gupta, CEO and Senior Psychiatrist, Tulasi Healthcare, Gurugram, agrees.

He tells NDTV, "Little treat culture is popular because it's simple, comforting, and emotionally grounding. At a time when stress is high and big wins feel far from reality, little treats offer a sense of control, relief, and encouragement. They remind us that small joys still count, and that's a powerful message for today's generation."

What Are These Little Treats?

Dr Astik tells NDTV, "A chocolate is absolutely enough if it gives a sense of comfort or pleasure. In fact, a 'treat' can be anything such as a walk, music, journaling, or even saying no to something that is overwhelming. But the value lies in its emotional impact, not its size or price."

Let us be honest, a little treat bandage applied over a gaping wound caused by stress, anxiety or daily life works like magic on the healing front.

Little Treat Culture In The Age Of Social Media

In this era of social media, it would be sheer blasphemy to not factor in the plethora of netizens' opinions, and the influence it has on Gen Z.

Social media adds fuel to the engine of little treats by showcasing relatable, everyday self-care practiced by Gen Z via reels, videos, memes, and other quick content formats.

While the social media storm on self-care and the joy of giving oneself a treat makes life worth living and encourages the self-treat culture, it could also introduce a pressure to keep up with these treats while not overspending on them.

So, now, to the good and the bad.

Why The Little Treat Culture Works

First, the pocket-friendliness, which makes the little treat culture attractive to Gen Z. Most Gen Z people are conscious of their finances. So, the idea of affordable treats are totally up their alley. It not only makes this culture inclusive and sustainable, but also helps them feel rewarded without a crippling financial guilt.

These little treats have the potential to offer periodic dopamine hits that keep us getting back to the grind. This happens while we are juggling things like hectic work weeks, intense arguments or more such triggers in real life. They also help life feel a little in control.

What Little Treat Culture Does For Gen Z And What It Doesn't

Dr Astik Joshi says, "This habit can offer quick emotional relief, improve motivation, and encourage self-compassion. However, it's important to understand its limits."

Little treats cannot replace therapy; a much-needed deep emotional healing, or consistent mental health support when people are dealing with anxiety, depression, a burnout and more. So, while it is a source of comfort, it comes with its limitations when it comes to mental health problems.

"Little treats may help your mental health positively by providing affordable rewards to self and a sense of accomplishment upon dealing with daily life stressors," Dr Astik Joshi tells NDTV.

Basically, little treats work as treat-style baits you reward yourself with to help overcome things or experiences that helps you deal (better) with daily stress.

Dr Astik says, "Rewarding oneself builds emotional resilience. These little acts tell the brain, 'effort is worth it,' which reinforces positive behaviour and nurtures self-worth. It supports emotional fulfilment by helping Gen Z take voluntary pauses for sheer joy."

Is The Tittle Treat Culture Worth Your Money?

It all lies in the name. Little treats are called little because they won't particularly break the bank.

Speaking to SELF, financial therapist and speaker Lindsay Bryan-Podvin says, "Millennials and Gen Z are rejecting 'grit language' and fear of punishment as motivators. Instead, these young folks are responding to the promise of satisfaction and self-reward."

While a person's emotional relationship with their comfort purchase is an important one for the pursuit of their happiness, this elusive happiness should not be the only factor that should be considered. The little treats that Gen Z sees as small expenses in the moment, certainly add up over time.

Lindsay says, "If this sweet little treat is impacting your bottom line, then you need to be mindful about where to pull back."

The key, of course, is to know when to step back. One does deserve a little treat from time to time and every bit of the joy coming their way along with it, but only till it doesn't take a heavier toll in the long run.

In a world full of iced matcha lattes, peptide lip treatments, deli-made fresh bakes and shiny trinkets, all we can say is that little treats are winning. And Gen Z certainly is on board.

