"Thank You For Letting Me Jump": 'Pyjama Man' Boasts About Attacking Ariana Grande In First Instagram Post

Abusing, assaulting, or attacking a woman is no longer something to be ashamed of. It is all about pride and boasting on Instagram. It's hard to believe, but it's a harsh reality.

A man, Johnson Wen (goes by Pyjama Man on Instagram), recently attacked American singer, songwriter, and actor Ariana Grande-Butera in a public event, among hundreds of spectators and media personnel. He was not ashamed of his act, but proudly posted on social media and tagged the actor.

Pyjama Man Attacked Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande was in Singapore promoting her upcoming film, Wicked: For Good, to be released on November 21. She was walking on the carpet at the renowned Universal Studios Singapore with co-stars Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum.

The 25-year-old Australian influencer rushed through the security, turned Arian's face and body towards the camera, and started jumping. Her co-stars pushed the man aside, and the security also rushed to protect her.

He was removed from the carpet within a second, while Michelle and Cynthia stayed close to Ariana, who was shocked.

Pyjama Man Thanks Ariana Grande After Attacking Her

Since the video is going live on the internet. Pyjama Man posted it on his Instagram and had the audacity to thank Ariana Grande.

"@arianagrande @wickedmovie Dear Ariana Grande. Thank you for letting me jump on the Yellow Carpet with you," he wrote in the caption.

For him, it was a moment of pride to intrude on someone's space, attack them, and touch them without their permission.

This is not the first time that Wen has crashed an event like that. In June, he jumped on the stage while Katy Perry was performing on her The Lifetimes Tour in Australia. He had done the same with Virat Kohli during a match.

And each time, he has posted viral stories on his page. He is a serial offender who continues to live freely. He has been breaking security at public events, which are jam-packed with guards.

There is a fine line between being crazy for a celebrity and breaking someone's personal boundaries. He seems to be doing the latter with pride and no remorse.

Social Media Supports Ariana Grande

A social media user wrote that Ariana Grande might never return to Singapore because of his nuisance.

Another tagged the Singapore Police and asked the authorities to take action against Pyjama Man.

Many people also commented on his post, asking other users to report Wen's account.

What do you think? For decades, cameras across the world have captured heartwarming and joyous fan-meets-celebrity moments, but this isn't one. It is an assault and must be reported.

