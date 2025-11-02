Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Reveal Matching 'For Good' Tattoos Ahead Of <i>Wicked</i> Sequel Release

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have taken their Wicked bond to another level, revealing matching tattoos inspired by the iconic musical ahead of the highly awaited release of Wicked: For Good, the second instalment of the two-part film adaptation.

The duo, who portray Glinda and Elphaba, have nurtured a deep friendship through the production - and now wear a permanent symbol of it.

Counting Down To The Wicked Sequel

On November 1, Grande marked the start of what she called "Wicked month", posting a sentimental carousel on Instagram.

Alongside behind-the-scenes photos with Erivo, she included a close-up shot of their palms, each inked with "For Good" - a meaningful tribute to one of Wicked's most beloved songs and the enduring bond it represents.

The Tattoo. Photo: Instagram

With only 20 days left until release at the time of her post, Grande expressed her excitement for audiences to return to Oz, this time for the second chapter of the story, with a caption, "happy wicked month @wickedmovie, 20 days".

A Friendship That Shaped Oz On Screen

The on-set camaraderie between Grande and Erivo has been celebrated by those closest to the film.

Director Jon M Chu spoke about witnessing their connection evolve, calling it one of the "most beautiful friendships to watch grow" during filming according to People.

Working with two powerhouse vocalists could easily have sparked rivalry. Instead, the pair embraced collaboration over competition.

Chu praised their commitment not only to their roles, but to each other, saying they always placed Wicked above ego. This energy, he shared, made the characters richer, the story more heartfelt, and the production process more seamless.

Stepping Into Beloved Roles

Grande and Erivo follow in the footsteps of Broadway legends Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, who originated Glinda and Elphaba on stage. For Chu, watching them inhabit the roles, and make them deeply personal, was a privilege.

The cast also includes Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, all reprising their roles from the first film.

About Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good is directed by Jon M Chu and written by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The sequel (first movie was released in 2024) adapts the second act of the hugely successful 2003 stage musical by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman. The Wicked universe itself stems from Gregory Maguire's 1995 novel, a modern retelling of L Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and its 1939 film translation.

Set before and during the events of Baum's story, the film follows Elphaba and Glinda as they embrace their fates as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. Themes of friendship, identity, and destiny take centre stage as their relationship evolves and fractures under the weight of Oz's politics and magic.

The film is set to release in India on November 21, 2025.