Sushmita Sen's Fitness Routine: Stretch, Strengthen And Stay Consistent

Some days, exercising feels like the last thing you want to do. The motivation isn't there, and even the thought of moving seems like a task. But then, you stretch—just a small effort—and something shifts. It's a reminder that feelings are temporary, constantly changing. What seemed like reluctance a moment ago doesn't feel so strong anymore.

Bollywood icon Sushmita Sen seems to follow the same mindset. She recently shared an Instagram post where she wrote, “There are days when I don't FEEL like training, then all I do is stretch a muscle…and the realisation hits…feelings are transient, they are meant to change!!!” Alongside her message, she posted a video of herself engaged in a series of exercises focusing on mobility, strength, and core engagement.

Let's break down her routine and some of the exercises she was seen performing

1. Stretching and mobility exercises

Sushmita starts with stretching and mobility work to loosen up her muscles and prepare her body for a more intense workout. One of the movements she incorporates include the Dynamic Shoulder Stretch – To enhance shoulder flexibility.

2. Cable machine exercises

She also uses the cable machine for controlled resistance training.

Some of the exercises we can perform in a cable machine include:

Cable Woodchoppers – Great for core activation and rotational strength.

Cable Standing Crunches – Engages the abdominal muscles for a strong core.

Cable Lateral Raises – Targets the deltoid muscles for stronger shoulders.

3. Weighted plate exercises

Adding weighted plates to a workout increases intensity and helps in muscle building. Sushmita incorporates:

Crunches with a Plate – A more challenging version of regular crunches, adding resistance for stronger abs.

Shoulder Lateral Raises - Enhances shoulder stability and endurance.

4. Full-body strength training

In her routine, Sushmita focuses on compound exercises that engage multiple muscle groups at once like doing Crunches On Dip Machine which targets the triceps, shoulders, and core.

Earlier, Sushmita Sen talked about the importance of physical movement, sharing a video of herself stretching and working out with her daughter, Alisah. She encourages people to engage in any form of exercise—whether it's stretching, walking, jogging, or dancing—to focus on self-improvement rather than just goals.

Regular physical movement offers several benefits, including weight management, better heart health, sharper thinking skills, improved mental well-being, and stronger bones and muscles. Prioritising exercise can lead to a healthier and more balanced life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.