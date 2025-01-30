Sushmita Sen Highlights The Importance Of Physical Movement

Actress Sushmita Sen never shies away from discussing good lifestyle practices. From promoting overall wellness to opening up about her health issues, Sushmita has always inspired her fans to make health their first priority. In her latest Instagram post, the actress talks about the importance of physical movement. She shares a video of herself doing stretching exercises and workout with her daughter Alisah. The caption read, "What do YOU want? A question I feel we don't ask ourselves enough!! Try any form of physical movement…stretch, walk, jog, run, dance, exercise & you realise that the surest way to get what YOU want…is to actually not focus on the want, but on the one wanting it."

Here are the benefits of physical movement

1. Weight management

Exercise is important for maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding obesity. You can keep your weight at a healthy level or lose it according to your preferences through a consistent workout routine.

2. Combats health conditions and diseases

Being active lowers harmful triglycerides and increases high-density "good" cholesterol. By keeping your blood flowing freely, performing any kind of physical activity reduces your risk of cardiovascular disorders, which affect the heart and blood vessels.

3. Sharpens critical thinking skills

As you get older, doing physical movement helps maintain your cognitive, learning, and decision-making abilities. Your body releases proteins and other molecules when you exercise, which enhances the structure and functionality of your brain.

4. Improves your mental health and mood

Doing exercises elevates your mood and reduces stress, anxiety, and despair. Physical activities may increase brain sensitivity to serotonin and norepinephrine. These hormones alleviate depressive symptoms. Additionally, it might boost the synthesis of endorphins, which lessen pain perception and promote happy emotions.

5. Strengthens your bones and muscles

It's critical to protect your muscles, joints, and bones as you become older. Any muscle-strengthening activity is good for older adults who experience reduced muscle mass and muscle strength with ageing.

Workout regularly to achieve these benefits.

