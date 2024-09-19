Janhvi Kapoor Was 'Like A Shining Pearl' In An Ivory Gaurav Gupta Lehenga

Janhvi Kapoor's ivory pearl-embellished lehenga arrived right in time for the festive season

Can you guess which Bollywood diva just raised the bar for glamour to new heights? It's none other than Janhvi Kapoor. The actress has once again proven she is a fashion force to be reckoned with. From chic outfits for her travel diaries to ethnic wear for traditional events, her wardrobe has a wide variety of options. She has often radiated pure glam in her ethnic ensembles. Now, for a recent promotional event of her much-anticipated film, Devara, co-starring Jr NTR, Janhvi stunned in a breathtaking white fish-cut lehenga. Adorned with pearls, sequins and precious stones, the ensemble was a dazzling display of opulence. Janhvi Kapoor paired it with a matching halter neck choli featuring a plunging neckline, feathered straps and a sheer dupatta draped like a saree, adding layers of elegance. Her look was further accentuated by dangler earrings, soft curls and a makeup palette of blushed cheeks, bronzed highlights and peachy nude lips. Janhvi's show-stopping appearance proves once again that she is a true fashion icon. Sharing the clip, Janhvi wrote, “Like a shining pearl in Devara's bloody, red Sea.”

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor mesmerised us with BTS moments from the sets of Devara, where she embodied ethereal beauty in a stunning white dhoti saree. Sharing a video on Instagram from her song Dheere Dheere in Devara Part 1, Janhvi dazzled in the outfit, which she paired with a strapless white blouse. Her look was elevated with oxidised earrings, bangles, rings and a kamarbandh (waist chain), while a striking black bindi added a touch of magic. With defined brows, mascara-laden eyes, gently blushed cheeks, and soft pink lipstick, Janhvi's ensemble was a perfect blend of grace and sophistication.

Janhvi Kapoor has time and again set the fashion bar sky-high with her looks from Devara. For a sequence in the music video of Dheere Dheere, she turned heads in a series of sizzling saree ensembles. In one standout look, she draped herself in a blue cotton saree, paired effortlessly with a brown puffed sleeves blouse. In another, she flaunted her curves in a striking red-on-red ensemble. Keeping her accessories minimal, Janhvi showcased how simplicity can be equally dazzling.

Overall, Janhvi Kapoor's fashion choices for Devara highlight her remarkable ability to blend traditional elegance with contemporary flair.

