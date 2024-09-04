Janhvi Kapoor's Half Sarees Go Glam Goddess Chic In Devara's Latest Song Daavudi

Janhvi Kapoor dances to the beat of the tunes of Daavudi in impeccable style

Janhvi Kapoor is a true blue fashionista. Whether it is traditional elegance or modern sass, she knows how to nail each look. While we await Janhvi to dazzle us in Devara's upcoming song Daavudi, she has already teased us with two of her outfits from the track. In one of the posters shared on Janhvi's Instagram, she looks sassy in a red-hued bustier. She paired the cropped top with a pleated skirt featuring an asymmetrical hemline. Beads at the hem adding a whimsical touch to her look. Silver jewellery, including a tikka, bangle and nose ring, added shine to her ensemble. Blushed cheeks, red lips and an open hairstyle completed Janhvi's desi avatar perfectly.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor "Working The Back And Core" With Her Latest Pilates Workout Looks Easy But Isn't

In another poster of Daavudi, Janhvi Kapoor was seen wearing a white skirt featuring an embellished border teamed with a matching bralette. Silver embellishments added bling to the appearance. Although the star's entire look was not visible, her curly tresses and sleek anklets spread the magic.

Earlier, the makers of Devara released the song Chuttamalle. Needless to say, we were smitten by Janhvi Kapoor's stunning looks. The video opened with Janhvi in a pristine white pre-draped saree. She paired it with a strapless blouse featuring a sweetheart neckline. Silver jhumkas, a black bindi and a nude glam look completed her look. Next, she appeared in a teal saree minus the pallu. It was teamed with an orange printed blouse that featured a V-neckline and short puffy sleeves. The video showcased more of her six-yard wonders, including an all-red saree and another with a striking colour contrast between brown and blue. Janhvi also embraced a classic black, flowy drape number, exuding timeless elegance. In addition to Janhvi Kapoor's stunning looks, we were equally impressed by her dancing skills and the on-point chemistry she shared with her co-star Jr NTR.

Which of Jahnvi Kapoor's steamy looks did you like the most? Do let us know.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Saree Is The Sun Shining In An Ethnic Chic Way