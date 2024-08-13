Janhvi Kapoor's Yellow Saree Is The Sun Shining In An Ethnic Chic Way

Janhvi Kapoor's fashion outings seldom have a story. But when they do, it's more beautiful than the attire she picks. To remember Sridevi on her birthday, Janhvi Kapoor posted a few pictures as she wrote, "Happy birthday MummaI love you." Among an array of pictures, there was a beautiful pic of Janhvi where she was seen looking radiant in an elegant saree embracing her late mother's South Indian culture. She aced the traditional vibe at its best in a beautiful yellow and green saree. She paired the green blouse with a yellow saree to create a stunning contrast. What really stood out was her temple jewellery that consisted of a necklace, earrings and a waist chain. With a bun and minimal makeup, the actress nailed the beauty game right too to remember and honour her late mother, the ever-so-stunning, Sridevi.

Janhvi Kapoor's ethnic sartorial game has always been on point. From being the most stunning wedding guest to acing the trendiest of styles, Janhvi Kapoor has always managed to serve. Previously, the actress gave us a lesson in doing floral fashion right. She looked radiant in a white floral saree that came with colourful motifs all over it. She kept it super minimal with dewy glam and open tresses to complete her look.

Janhvi Kapoor's ethnic elegance has always impressed us.