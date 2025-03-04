Mahira Sharma On Mohammed Siraj Dating Rumours: "Fans Can Connect You With Anyone"

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma is rumoured to be in a relationship with cricketer Mohammed Siraj. Days after the news broke, the Naagin 3 actress addressed the rumours in an interview with Filmy Gyan.

Mahira put the record straight and said she's not dating anyone. "Kisi ka kuch nahi hai (There is nothing). I'm not dating anyone," was her reply.

When she was asked how she deals with the news of rumoured relationships, Mahira replied, "Fans can connect you with anyone. We can't stop them. When I work, I am linked to them (co-stars) too. They make edits and all. But I don't give much importance to all this. If you like this, do it, but there is nothing like this."

Last month, ETimes had reported that Mahira and Siraj are in a relationship and keeping it 'hush hush'.

Rumours of their dating sparked after Siraj liked one of Mahira's Instagram posts. Eventually, they started following each other on the social media handles.

Before Mahira Sharma, her mother Sania Sharma denied the rumours in an interview with Times Now.

"What are you saying? People say anything. Now that my daughter is a celebrity, people will link her name with anyone, so should we believe them?" she had said.

Mahira Sharma started her career with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She rose to fame with TV shows like Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagya, and Bepanah Pyaar.

However, she became widely popular with her stint in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 13.