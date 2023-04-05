Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra And Mahira Sharma Break-Up: Report

Paras Chhabra shared this picture. (courtesy: paraschhabra)

Bigg Boss 13's Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, who were dating each other for three years, have parted ways now, as per a report in Times of India. It was Mahira who ended the relationship as it had hit a rocky patch. Also, the actress has unfollowed Paras on Instagram and deleted all their pictures together, a source close to Mahira revealed. Soon after the reports of the couple parting ways broke out, Paras Chhabra told Hindustan Times that they were not in a relationship.

"Even though they never admitted to the relationship, the couple was together for three years. They were even living in the same building in Chandigarh. But now, they have both moved to Mumbai, and Mahira Sharma hasn't spoken to Paras since then. She wants to only focus on her career now. Her Punjabi debut film is releasing soon, and she is looking forward to that," Times of India quoted a source saying.

The source added, "She has also deleted all their pictures together. It's over for her, she wants to move on now."

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Paras said, "Humara koi relation tha hi nahi jo break up hoga (We were not in relationship)". We are still friends.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma never officially confirmed their relationship, but they were often spotted at the airport and other events together. The two met inside the reality show Bigg Boss 13's house and grew fond of each other. They have also featured in several music videos together, such as Rang Lageya, Nazaraa, Pyaar V Karna Sikhle and more.