'Our Bond Is Forever': Mahira Sharma On Her Equation With Paras Chhabra, Link-Up Rumours And More

Mahira Sharma grabbed a permanent spot on the trends list on Friday, with her comments on her equation with Paras Chhabra. Mahira Sharma and Paras met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and became thick friends. Speaking about her equation with Paras, in an interview with ETimes TV, Mahira said, "We are and were loyal towards each other and our bond is so strong that people will realise how good friends we are. Our bond is forever. I don't get along well with everyone that easy and now that Paras is my friend, I will maintain this bond for life."

Referring to several reports stating that Mahira and Paras have been dating each other, Mahira said that the link-up rumours don't affect their friendship. She said, "There are a lot of things that people have said in the past also and they still keep saying it and I think kuch toh log kahenge logon ka kaam hai kehna. They say good and bad both things about us, but it really doesn't matter to us."

In the course of the conversation, the Kundali Bhagya actress also revealed that Paras and her mother really get on well with each other. She also said that her mother likes chatting with Paras over the phone, "My mom loves Paras a lot, she likes him. More than me, my mother gets along well with Paras. I don't call him that much, but my mom likes chatting with him over the phone, tujhe pata hai ye hua woh hua... aur bata kya chal raha hai.," said Mahira.

Mahira, who is currently at home with her family due to the nationwide lockdown, stays connected to Paras through video calls and online games. "We keep connected through video calls with each other and we both have fun. And beating him while playing Ludo online is a different feeling," said Mahira.

Mahira and Paras were last seen in Sonu Kakkar and Nikhil D'Souza's music video Baarish.