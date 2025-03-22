Mohammed Siraj And Mahira Sharma Break Silence On Dating Rumours: "Completely Untrue And Baseless"

Recent speculation about a romantic relationship between cricketer Mohammed Siraj and actress Mahira Sharma has finally been addressed by both of them

On Friday, Mahira took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Stop spreading rumours, I'm not dating anyone."

This came shortly after Mohammed Siraj denied the rumours in his Instagram post, which he later deleted. His statement read: "I request paparazzi to stop asking questions around me. It is completely untrue and baseless. I hope this ends."

The rumors gained momentum when Mahira attended an event in Mumbai on March 20, where paparazzi attempted to tease out a connection by asking about her IPL preferences.

In a viral video, photographers were heard questioning: "Kal se IPL start ho raha hai. Mahira ji kiske side ho aap? Kaunse team ko support kar rahe ho? Aapke favourite team? (From tomorrow, IPL is starting. Whose side are you on? Which team are you supporting? Which is your favorite team?)"

Speculation about a potential relationship between the actress and the Indian fast bowler had been circulating for months. ETimes previously reported that the two were "romantically involved," citing anonymous sources who claimed they had been quietly dating while getting to know each other over recent months.

The dating rumours initially sparked when fans noticed Siraj liking one of Mahira's Instagram posts, followed by the two beginning to follow each other on the platform. This social media activity led to widespread fan speculation about a possible romance.