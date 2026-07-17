"Will Stay Alive Till July 20": Sonam Wangchuk Refuses To Call Off Fast

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on an indefinite hunger strike in Delhi, has asserted that he would "stay alive till July 20 at any cost", even as the protest entered its 20th day amid a warning from doctors that his prolonged fast has reached a critical stage.

The 59-year-old Wangchuk, who is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak, has urged people to ensure a massive turnout for the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed march to parliament on July 20, when the Monsoon Session begins.

"I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. I am sure all of you are strong from the inside, and outside too. We need this energy for July 20, when we will take out a peaceful march to Parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy," he said, addressing supporters.

"I will stay alive till July 20 at any cost. If you don't come and July 20 is not successful, I will come back as a ghost," he said in a lighter vein, drawing cheers from the gathering.

On Thursday, doctors attending to Wangchuk had warned that his condition had entered a critical stage due to the prolonged fast.

ANI

Satish Lamba, a doctor who has been examining Wangchuk regularly, said the activist has been losing muscles and fat which is triggering weight loss. He has lost 9 kg, he said.

The doctor underscored that Wangchuk has been relying only on water for 20 days and it could prove life threatening.

His body was likely consuming muscles, and his organs may be next, the doctor warned.

Wangchuk, however, has refused to call off the fast, saying that ending it without any response from the government would send a wrong message. He maintained that the focus should now be on making the July 20 parliament march a success.

The issue has also reached the Delhi High Court, which directed authorities to monitor Wangchuk's health daily and provide medical assistance if his condition deteriorates.

The CJP protest began on June 20, while Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike since.

