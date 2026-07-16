Monsoon Session Likely To Bring 5 New Bills And 2 Pending Ones

Five new bills and two pending ones are expected to be placed in the house for passing in the monsoon session of parliament, likely to begin in July last week, sources said. The government will explain the bills during the all-party meeting.

The Constitution Amendment Bill does not appear in the tentative agenda for the monsoon session. Of the five new bills in addition to those previously introduced, two will replace ordinances announced before.

The pending bills and those under review also include the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. The FCRA bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25. It will be up for consideration and passage in the upcoming parliament session. The amendments seek to enhance transparency in dealing with funds coming to India.

The Viksit Bharat Education Establishment Bill, 2025, which was introduced in December 2025, was referred to a joint committee of both the houses. Further consideration will take place following the submission of the committee's report in the monsoon session, sources said.

The Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 will replace an earlier ordinance. This bill is being introduced to strengthen India's sovereign debt market, attract global capital flows and enhance market liquidity amid global geopolitical instability, fluctuations in crude oil prices and supply chain disruptions.

The second ordinance which will be replaced is the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to raise the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37 (excluding the Chief Justice of India) to facilitate speedy disposal of pending cases.

Three other bills will be introduced. They are:

Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026: This bill will amend Section 13(3) of the original 1969 law (which was also amended in 2023) to make rules on delayed registration of births and deaths stricter and more streamlined.

Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026: It seeks to amend the 1971 law for tougher action against acts that disrespect national symbols or undermine national honour.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026: This bill aims to promote 'ease of doing business' and trust-based regulations in the MSME sector, strengthening the mechanism for addressing delayed payments and granting greater powers to the states.

Apart from the legislative business, the government will present the Demands for Supplementary Grants for the year 2022-23 for discussing and voting in parliament.

There has been speculation that the government will proceed with the Constitution Amendment Bills on delimitation and women's reservation only after it is confident of securing the requisite two-thirds majority.

It also plans to introduce the Constitution Amendment Bills to take away power from leaders who are jailed and to implement the 'one nation, one election' initiative.