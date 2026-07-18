How Sonam Wangchuk Was Taken To Hospital Amid Heavy Police Deployment

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for 20 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar - demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak, was removed from the site today by the Delhi Police on medical grounds.

As Wangchuk was sitting with the protesters at Jantar Mantar early in the morning, the Delhi police arrived at the site with heavy security deployment, put up curtains, and took him away. According to officials, the 59-year-old Wangchuk was taken to the Safdarjung hospital "peacefully", despite a brief obstruction amid protests and sloganeering by the Cockroach Janata Party activists who have been spearheading the demonstration.

Wangchuk was taken away with maximum restraint, officials said.

The climate activist has been taken to the Safdarjung Hospital, where he has been admitted to the emergency ward. Sources told news agency ANI that Wangchuk is conscious and his vitals are stable.

What Delhi Police said

The Delhi police, in a statement, said that Wangchuk was taken from the protest site in accordance with the orders of the High Court and on expert medical advice due to his deteriorating health.

"Sonam Wangchuk has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care. While complying with the orders of Hon'ble High Court the protesters tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued. Police, however, exercised maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely," they wrote on X.

The police also appealed to protesters to vacate Jantar Mantar peacefully.