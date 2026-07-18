Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalised, His Wife Says No Treatment Without Her Consent

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was set to lead a protest march to parliament on Monday, was taken away from the site of his indefinite fast in Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police early Saturday and shifted to Safdarjung hospital, his wife said.

"I am at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days," Gitanjali J Angmo, Wangchuk's wife, posted on X.

Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET paper leak, appeared fine on Friday, his wife said, questioning the need to hospitalise her husband.

"Yesterday, he was doing fine. There was no need to bring him to the hospital. It's my right under Article 32," she told News agency PTI.

The Delhi Police maintains that 59-year-old Wangchuk, who has been on a fast for 20 days, was shifted to the hospital for "essential medical care" following expert medical advice and in compliance with the Delhi High Court's orders.

The police also appealed to the protesters to end their agitation, saying,"We request the protesters at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."

On Friday, Wangchuk had urged people to ensure a massive turnout for the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed march to parliament on July 20, when the Monsoon Session begins.

"I am weak from the outside but very strong inside. I am sure all of you are strong from the inside, and outside too. We need this energy for July 20, when we will take out a peaceful march to parliament. We will go together and present our plea in the temple of democracy," he had said addressing supporters.

"I will saty alive till July 20 at any cost. If you don't come and July 20 is not successful, I will come back as a ghost," he said in a lighter vein.

Doctors had warned that the activist's condition had entered a critical stage due to the prolonged fast.