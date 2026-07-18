Sonam Wangchuk Removed From Jantar Mantar: A Timeline Of His Hunger Strike

Educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike over the alleged NEET paper leak, has been removed from the protest site at Delhi's iconic Jantar Mantar. The police shifted him to a hospital early morning, and urged protesters to vacate.

Wangchuk and his supporters had been protesting against Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for nearly a month, trying to draw attention to the plight of millions of students aspiring to get admission into India's top medical colleges.

He started his hunger strike on June 28 at the iconic protest site in the heart of Delhi, backing the protest by satirical outfit Cockroach Janta Party.

The Delhi High Court had earlier ordered the government to do “anything and everything” to protect Wangchuk's life. The police action came a day after doctors described his condition as an emergency with a fear of his organs failing.

Here's a timeline of Wangchuk's protest:

June 28: Wangchuk begins his hunger strike from a makeshift stage at Jantar Mantar on the twin issues of education and matters related to Ladakh. Hundreds of supporters, mostly students, join him.

June 29: The protest initially remains a localised student issue with relatively small crowds. Wangchuk uses video messages to articulate the demands for transparency and accountability in national competitive testing frameworks.

July 3: Wangchuk thanks the government for taking steps to address concerns in Ladakh but declares that he will not back down from his hunger strike, which is mainly on the broader issue of accountability in education.

July 4: Organisers release the first alarming medical updates as Wangchuk's hunger strike enters Day 7. He appears frail and exhausted due to Delhi's intense summer heat. He issues a fresh appeal to the government to take decisive action.

July 5: On Day 8, his weight drops by 6 kg to about 60 kg as videos show him struggling to stand. “Still alive though not kicking,” he posts on his social media handle, sharing that about 7,000 people joined his protest that day.

July 6: His total weight loss nears 7 kg and blood glucose level falls to 72.

July 11: Wangchuk's health continues to deteriorate as political chatter intensifies and leaders start making a beeline to his protest site.

July 15: A public interest litigation (PIL) is filed in the Delhi High Court seeking judicial intervention to monitor his health and force-feed Wangchuk. The court decides to hear the plea the next day. He has already lost over 8 kg by then.

July 16: Wangchuk's protest enters Day 19. Delhi High Court orders the government to do whatever it takes to save his life. The court also questions the lack of oversight to monitor his medical condition. Support continues to pour in from different sections of the society.

July 17: On Day 20 of his fast, Wangchuk asserts he would “stay alive at any cost” until Monday -- when Parliament resumes for Monsoon Session. He vows to lead a peaceful march to the Parliament to press their demands. In a critical stage now, the doctors warn of organ impact.

July 18: In the early hours, police reach the protest site and shift Wangchuk to a hospital for what it describes as “essential medical care” and urges protesters to vacate Jantar Mantar.