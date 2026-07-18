"Sonam Wangchuk Is Stable But Requires Continuous Observation": Delhi Hospital

"Weak due to fasting and needs monitoring," that's the first update on activist Sonam Wangchuk's health after he was shfited by Delhi Police to hopsital on Saturday morning

Wangchuk was moved to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike.

"Sonam Wangchuck was received and admitted at Safdarjung hospital for required health care at 7.40 am today," read the first statement from the hospital.

"He is weak due to prolonged fasting and dehydration. Although he is currently stable, he requires continuous observation, monitoring and treatment to restore his body parameters," the hospital added.

Police said that Wangchuk was shifted to hospital on the directions of the Delhi High Court and medical advise due to his failing health.

Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike for 20 days demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak.

Earlier his wife Gitanjali J Angmo had demanded that doctors must first consult her and the family before administering any medical treatment to Wangchuk.

"I am at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where @Wangchuk66 has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days," she posted on X.

"Yesterday, he was doing fine. There was no need to bring him to the hospital. It's my right under Article 32," Angmo told news agency PTI.

Wangchuk had lost over eight kilos due to fasting, according to the doctors who were monitoring his health during the protest.

Two days ago, Delhi High Court had directed the Centre to "do whatever it takes" to save Sonam Wangchuk's life.