Serena Williams' $3 Million Ring And Diamond Manicure Steal The Show At Wimbledon

Serena Williams made her much-awaited return to professional singles tennis after nearly four years, accepting a wild card entry into the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. Although her comeback ended in a first-round defeat, the 44-year-old tennis legend once again proved she could command attention both on and off the court.

Wondering how? While fans celebrated her comeback, many also noticed the dazzling diamond ring she wore during the match.

During the closely watched 2-hour-22-minute match on Centre Court, Williams sported her engagement ring from Reddit co-founder and husband Alexis Ohanian. The ring, estimated to be worth $3 million, features a 17-carat oval-cut white diamond centrepiece stone and is flanked by two additional stones.

Serena's latest manicure also got everyone's attention. It was a masterclass in understated glamour. Instead of opting for bold colours or intricate nail art, the tennis icon embraced the ever-popular glazed chrome trend with a sophisticated twist.

Her nails are shaped into a soft, medium-length almond silhouette, a style that elongates the fingers while maintaining an elegant, feminine look. The base features a sheer milky nude with hints of blush pink, creating a clean, "your nails but better" effect. Over it sits an ultra-fine pearlescent diamond finish that catches the light beautifully, giving the nails a luminous, mirror-like glow without appearing overly metallic.

The manicure pairs seamlessly with Serena's dazzling diamond ring and polished ensemble, proving that sometimes the simplest nail looks make the biggest statement. It's a versatile style that transitions effortlessly from red carpets to everyday wear, making it one of the season's most wearable celebrity beauty trends.

The look also feels especially fitting for Serena, who has long been vocal about her love for nail art and beauty.

Serena Williams's Watch

Another standout accessory was the luxury timepiece on her wrist. Adorned with diamonds, Williams wore the Royal Oak Offshore Selfwinding Chronograph by Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet. The pink-accented watch is crafted in white gold and embellished with diamonds.

It stood out even among the luxury watches spotted around Centre Court, including David Beckham's Tudor Black Bay 58 and Romeo Beckham's Patek Philippe. The timepiece gleamed elegantly against her all-white Wimbledon attire, perfectly complementing the tournament's strict dress code.

The 22-carat pink-gold oscillating weight sat below a diamond-set bezel encased in a sapphire crystal case back. Just 11.5 mm thick, the dial featured 18-carat white gold hands and silver grey-toned 18-carat pink gold numerals filled with luminescent material and a turquoise inner bezel. The bezel, the crown jewel of this high-fashion watch, was set with 32 brilliant-cut diamonds, with 44 jewels overall.

Serena Williams's Wimbledon Match

As for the match, Serena Williams showed plenty of what made her a 23-time major champion in her first professional singles match in nearly four years on Tuesday. Facing 20-year-old Australian Maya Joint on Centre Court, Williams showcased flashes of the powerful serve and heavy groundstrokes that helped her win seven Wimbledon singles titles.

The closely contested match lasted two hours and 22 minutes before Joint succeeded 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3. The 87th-ranked Joint handled the American's power well, producing composed shot-making in crucial moments to seal one of the biggest wins of her young career.