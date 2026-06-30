Samantha Shares Glimpse Of Her Baby Bump In New Photo: 'I'll See You, My Six-Pack'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to start a new chapter in her life.

The actor and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, are expecting their first baby together. Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha treated her fans to a photo of herself flaunting her baby bump.

She further captioned the post, "My six-pack. I'll see you when I see you."

Samantha Confirms Pregnancy

During the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha revealed that she plans to take a break from acting after completing her current commitments.

"After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans," Samantha said.

Rumours about Samantha's pregnancy had been doing the rounds online for several days. The speculation began after videos from the success celebrations of Maa Inti Bangaaram surfaced on social media, with many fans noticing what appeared to be a baby bump.

About Samantha And Raj

Samantha and Raj married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

The pair had earlier collaborated on the popular web series The Family Man 2.

Rumours about their relationship began when Samantha shared photos from the World Pickleball League on Instagram, where she was seen supporting the Chennai Super Champs with Raj by her side.

The two recently collaborated again on Maa Inti Bangaaram.

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