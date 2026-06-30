Advertisement

Samantha Shares Glimpse Of Her Baby Bump In New Photo: 'I'll See You, My Six-Pack'

Samantha confirmed her pregnancy during the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Samantha Shares Glimpse Of Her Baby Bump In New Photo: 'I'll See You, My Six-Pack'
Samantha flaunts baby bump. (Photo: Instagram)
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru are expecting their first child together
  • Samantha shared a photo of her baby bump on Instagram
  • Earlier, she announced plans to take a maternity break
When did Samantha and Raj first announce their relationship?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to start a new chapter in her life.

The actor and her husband, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, are expecting their first baby together. Taking to her Instagram handle, Samantha treated her fans to a photo of herself flaunting her baby bump.

She further captioned the post, "My six-pack. I'll see you when I see you."

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Samantha Confirms Pregnancy

During the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha revealed that she plans to take a break from acting after completing her current commitments.

"After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans," Samantha said.

Rumours about Samantha's pregnancy had been doing the rounds online for several days. The speculation began after videos from the success celebrations of Maa Inti Bangaaram surfaced on social media, with many fans noticing what appeared to be a baby bump.

About Samantha And Raj

Samantha and Raj married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. 

The pair had earlier collaborated on the popular web series The Family Man 2.

Rumours about their relationship began when Samantha shared photos from the World Pickleball League on Instagram, where she was seen supporting the Chennai Super Champs with Raj by her side.

The two recently collaborated again on Maa Inti Bangaaram.

ALSO READ: Raj Nidimoru's Sister Recalls Samantha's Humble Gesture During Family Visit: 'She Was Rinsing Dishes'

Got a follow‑up question on this article? Go on

How may i help you today
Show full article

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Maa Inti Bangaaram, Samantha, Samantha Pregnancy
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com