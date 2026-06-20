Raj Nidimoru's Sister Recalls Samantha's Humble Gesture During Family Visit: 'She Was Rinsing Dishes'

Ever since Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru got married in December 2025, interest in the couple's personal lives has continued to grow. Now, Raj's sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, has shared a heartfelt anecdote about Samantha's visit to their family home. Recalling the actress's warmth and humility, Sheetal revealed how a simple moment in the kitchen left a lasting impression on everyone.

In a post shared on Instagram, Sheetal wrote, "Before Samantha visited us, one of my pinammas jokingly asked, 'How are you going to host a superstar who stays in five-star hotels?' I smiled because my heart never thought of her that way. And thankfully, neither did Sam. If anything, her visit only raised my respect for her."

Sheetal further shared how, one evening after dinner, she and her husband were doing the dishes while Samantha and their niece were sitting at the kitchen table talking. When she stepped away for a few minutes to join their conversation, the actress noticed Sheetal's husband working alone and got up right away to help him.

"Of course, we protested. Of course, she didn't listen. A few minutes later, she was rinsing dishes, Anu was loading the dishwasher, and suddenly, kitchen cleanup had become a family activity. I took a picture because I knew my pinnamma would smile," Sheetal recalled.

Raj's sister said that the celebrity she had expected to need a five-star hotel was instead doing a five-star job of becoming part of the family. What stayed with her wasn't the dishes, though. It was something Sam said later that stuck with her.

“I've never seen a family with so much love," Samantha said.

"That stayed with me. Not because I didn't know it. But because when you're inside a family, you're usually busy doing the work of loving each other. You don't always stop to notice it. While we were busy hosting Sam, Sam was busy noticing the love," Sheetal concluded.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest film, Maa Inti Baangaram, hit the big screens on June 19. Set in the 1980s, the story follows a young woman whose main goal is to be the ideal daughter-in-law to her in-laws in an orthodox family.