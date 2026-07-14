<i>The Vampire Diaries</i> Star Paul Wesley Marries For The Third Time, See Photos

Paul Wesley has married again. The Vampire Diaries star has exchanged vows with model Natalie Kuckenburg in an intimate ceremony, marking his third marriage.

Keeping the celebrations away from the public eye, the couple chose a private wedding with only their closest family and friends in attendance.

Natalie shared photos from the wedding on Instagram and wrote, "Mr and Mrs and the Best Boy Greg."

Natalie looked elegant in a minimalist white gown by Galia Lahav. The dress featured delicate spaghetti straps, a subtle sweetheart neckline and a sleek floor-length silhouette.

Paul Wesley kept things equally classic, wearing a tailored blue suit with a crisp shirt and a black tie.

Paul and Natalie got engaged during a romantic holiday in Italy in 2025. Sharing the happy news at the time, Natalie posted a picture of her engagement ring with the simple caption, "Yes," followed by the words "Always and forever."

This is Paul Wesley's third marriage. The actor was previously married to actor Torrey DeVitto from 2011 to 2013. He later married Ines de Ramon in 2019, and the two divorced in 2022.

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