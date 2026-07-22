'No Scenes Were Shot During Karur Stampede': <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Director H Vinoth

With Jana Nayagan generating significant buzz ahead of its release on July 23, director H Vinoth has opened up about working with Vijay, the film's certification controversy, production challenges, and the differences between Vijay's and Ajith Kumar's approaches as actors.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the filmmaker revealed how Vijay came on board the project and spoke about the support he received during the difficult phases of production.

Vijay Chose Jana Nayagan Despite Having Other Options

Speaking about how the collaboration came together, H Vinoth said Vijay was not short of choices when the script was narrated to him, but Vijay was convinced that Jana Nayagan was the right project for him.

"Vijay Sir liked Jana Nayagan script when he had options. He felt it was better to do Jana Nayagan. And so he did Jana Nayagan. When he wanted to choose the director, Vijay would have selected me, as I have directed Nerkonda Paarvai. The discussion went on. I gave my opinion. I wanted to bring change in antagonist role. He also accepted that. We agreed mutually and started to work on the movie."

How Vijay And Ajith Differ On Set

Having directed both Vijay and Ajith Kumar, Vinoth was also asked about the differences between the two stars' working styles. While he noted that both actors prepare differently, he emphasised that each approach has its own strengths.

"There are differences in Ajith Sir's and Vijay Sir's processes. Ajith Sir will get the script book prior, but he will process the scenes on the spot only. Vijay Sir will get the script book and process the scenes. Even he would ask doubts if he had something. Vijay Sir will do it on the spot by fully understanding it. Ajith Sir will come to the set with a free mind. You have to take care of it and can pull the best out of him."

Vinoth On Delays And Production Challenges

The director described the period surrounding the film's delays and certification issues as one of the most difficult phases of the production. He credited both Vijay and producer KVN for standing firmly behind the team.

"It was a very stressful moment and very hard days. Hero and producer stood strong. Vijay Sir and KVN Sir gave strong support. Like a banyan tree, they protected, so we didn't feel the heat. Though I had emotional pain, they protected and took care of us."

Why Jana Nayagan Received An A Certificate

Vinoth also addressed the Central Board of Film Certification's decision to award the film an A certificate. He said the team initially received a U/A certification, but the final verdict changed, adding that they were not in a position to challenge the decision because of the release timeline.

"We trust Vijay Sir. We pray the certification shouldn't be a setback for the movie. I don't know why we got an A certificate. At first, we got U/A and then CBFC-certified A. They have documented answers as to why it was an A certificate for the movie. Though we have a change of opinion with CBFC A certification, we don't have time to fight. Already, the movie got delayed. So with the producer's nod, we are going ahead with it."

Dismisses Karur Stampede Claims

The filmmaker also rejected reports linking any shooting activity to the Karur stampede incident, calling the allegations baseless and politically motivated.

"No scenes were shot during the Karur stampede. You can easily find out whether any scenes from the movie were shot during the Karur campaign. This can be verified through a police investigation. It was false with political intentions."

Jana Nayagan marks Vinoth's first collaboration with Vijay and is one of the most anticipated Tamil releases on the horizon.