CID Fans Upset Over Shivaji Satam's Replacement, Parth Samthaan Faces Backlash

The iconic Indian crime drama CID (1998-2018) has had a profound impact on Indian television, captivating audiences with its gripping storylines and unforgettable characters. One such character, ACP Pradyuman, portrayed by Shivaji Satam, became a household name. Recently, however, news emerged of a change in the series, sparking significant backlash from social media users.

Actor Parth Samthaan has come under fire after reports revealed that he would be replacing Satam as ACP Pradyuman in the second season of CID. The news shocked fans, especially after Satam's character was killed off in the latest episode. Following the announcement, many fans voiced their disappointment, suggesting that the role should have been given to Aditya Srivastava's character, ACP Abhijeet, due to his seniority on the squad. Some also criticised the decision to place a younger actor in command of the team.

Despite the backlash, Samthaan, who will play ACP Ayushmaan, expressed excitement about joining the iconic show. In an interview, he shared how his family initially thought he was joking when he revealed the news but later expressed pride in his achievement. Acknowledging the challenge of replacing such a beloved character, Samthaan promised a fresh narrative with new thrills and suspense.

Fans of the show are taking to social media to express their disappointment and nostalgia, sharing posts and old videos featuring Shivaji Satam's iconic portrayal of ACP Pradyuman. The outpouring of emotions shows the strong attachment fans have to the character and their dissatisfaction with the decision to replace him with Parth Samthaan.

One fan passionately commented, "You are not just a part of CID, Shivaji Satam, sir - you are CID. This show was made for you, and it can't exist without you. Whether this is a marketing strategy or there's some other reason behind it, we know one thing for sure: ACP Pradyuman must return!"

Another user expressed their disbelief, writing, "What's CID without ACP Pradyuman? He, along with Daya and Abhijeet, is the soul of the show. How could they even think of replacing him?"

what's CID w/o ACP Pradhuman ?



Him , Daya nd Abhijeet are soul of the show....how can they even think of replacing him ?? isse acha show offair kardete. — s.🎶💌 (@Under_d_Cloud) April 5, 2025

Meanwhile, speculation has arisen that Satam might return to CID after a short break, as his character's death was not explicitly shown. In an interview with Bombay Times, Satam revealed that he is currently on a break and has no confirmation regarding his return, leaving the future of his character uncertain.