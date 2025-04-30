<i>CID</i>: Low TRP Triggers Parth Samthaan's Exit From Series, Shivaji Satam To Return As ACP Pradyuman

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. CID returned in December with Parth Samthaan as ACP Ayushmann. Shivaji Satam's exit as ACP Pradyuman disappointed many fans. CID's viewership reportedly declined following the cast change.

CID, the beloved crime series, returned to the television screens in December last year. Fans, however, were left disappointed over the iconic character ACP Pradyuman's (played by Shivaji Satam) exit from the show.

Now, Parth Samthaan has slipped into the shoes of Shivaji Satam as ACP Ayushmann. Despite fans loving Parth's performance, reports have suggested that the new development has impacted CID's viewership.

According to a report by Money Control, CID's TRP has witnessed a significant dip after Parth Samthaan joined the cast. Adding to the slump is the heightened competition from the major sporting event, IPL 2025.

The easy availability of CID 2 on Netflix has reportedly further diverted viewers from the series. Rumours are also swirling that Parth Samthaan might be leaving CID soon. If reports are to be believed, the makers are considering bringing back Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman to boost CID's TRP.

Meanwhile, another report by FilmiBeat refuted the speculations.

A source close revealed, “The rumours of Parth leaving might be false. The channel has to understand that the easy availability of CID 2 online and competition from IPL 2025 have severely affected the viewership of the show. Just Shivaji Satam's exit was a promotional gimmick; we have to wait for some time to know the clear picture.”

So far, neither Parth Samthaan nor the makers have confirmed anything.

Previously, Parth Samthaan shared his excitement about playing ACP Ayushmann in CID.

The actor, in a conversation with Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, said, “It's a very big responsibility to fill such humongous shoes. I'm not stepping into ACP Pradyuman's character – this is a new story, a new persona. We're carrying forward the CID legacy with fresh thrill and suspense.”

Earlier this month, Sony TV announced the death of ACP Pradyuman's character by uploading a post on X.

The side note read, “ACP Pradyuman is no more. In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten.”

CID originally aired from 1998 to 2018.