Meet Parth Samthann, Taking Over <i>CID</i> After OG Shivaji Satam's Exit

The makers of the iconic television show CID recently announced the exit of Shivaji Satam, who played the beloved ACP Pradyuman. The character was written off in the latest episode, which also introduced a new lead — ACP Ayushmann.

Actor Parth Samthaan will take over as the new ACP, stepping into the role and replacing Shivaji Satam in CID. In an interview with Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan, Parth said, "It's a very big responsibility to fill such humongous shoes. I'm not stepping into ACP Pradyuman's character – this is a new story, a new persona. We're carrying forward the CID legacy with fresh thrill and suspense.”

Here is all we know about Parth Samthaan:

1. Parth Samthaan, also known as Parth Laghate, was born on March 11, 1991, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. He made his acting debut in Gumrah: End of Innocence in 2012.

2. Parth rose to fame with his role in the MTV series Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, which premiered in 2014. The show was a cult favourite among youth audiences.

3. Between 2013 and 2015, he made episodic appearances in shows like Savdhaan India, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and others.

4. He was later cast as Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. This coveted role further cemented his reputation in the television industry.

5. Parth made his silver screen debut with the 2024 film Hamare Baarah. He also appeared in the film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Coming back to CID, the iconic show first premiered in 1998 and enjoyed a remarkable 20-year run until 2018. It made a comeback on Sony TV in December last year. CID 2 now airs on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) at 10 PM.