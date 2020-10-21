Actor Parth Samthaan Thrills The Internet With Then And Now Pics

Parth Samthaan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: the_parthsamthaan)

Highlights Parth Samthaan shared a picture collage on Wednesday

"There's a filmy coincidence behind this transformation," he wrote

Parth is known for playing Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Television actor Parth Samthaan's latest Instagram entry has sent the Internet into meltdown. In case you are wondering why, it's because the post feature then and now pictures of the actor. Parth Samthaan, who is known for playing the role of Anurag Basu in the renewed version of Balaji's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, also shared the story behind his weight loss. He shared a picture from what appears to be his teenage days, juxtaposed with a relatively recent one. In his post, the actor also gave an example of how Hrithik Roshan's character in the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... underwent major physical transformation after he was put up in a boarding school.

"So there's a short and filmy coincidence behind this transformation, just like Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., I was put up in a boarding school... and right after I passed my school, a shy boy who was highly ambitious transformed into what I am today ..of course am not comparing myself with Hrithik Roshan...he is one legend and an inspiration to millions just like me. Bottom line is nothing's impossible, if I can do it...so can you!" Parth Samthaan captioned his post.

His fans dropped comments like "so proud of you" and "superb" in the comments section.

Take a look:

Parth Samthaan is best known for starring in TV shows such as Gumrah: End Of Innocence, Savdhaan India, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He headlines the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Anurag Basu, originally played by Cezanne Khan. He's also featured in web shows such as Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3.