Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay Co-Star Erica Fernandes Tests COVID-19 Negative

Erica Fernandes shared this picture. (Image courtesy: iam_ejf)

Highlights "Thank you, guys for your prayers and concern," Erica wrote

Parth's co-stars Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif also tested negative

The show resumed from Monday with new episodes

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Erica Fernandes confirmed she tested negative for coronavirus on Wednesday. The actress along with her co-stars Karan Patel, Pooja Banerjee, Aamna Sharif and Shubhaavi Choksey got themselves tested after lead actor Parth Samthaan tested COVID-19 positive a few days after resuming the shooting of the show. They've all reportedly tested negative for coronavirus. On her Instagram story, Erica, who plays female lead Prerna, wrote: "Just received my results and the reports are negative. Thank you, guys for your prayers and concern." After the coronavirus outbreak, shooting of television shows, films and other entertainment projects was stalled and the filming resumed after almost three months.

Here's what Erica Fernandes posted on Instagram story:

A screenshot of Erica Fernandes' Instagram story.

The shooting of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, produced by Ekta Kapoor through Balaji Telefilms, resumed a few weeks ago and earlier this week actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for coronavirus. After Parth's COVID diagnosis, Ekta Kapoor issued a statement saying, "All necessary precautions are being taken, SOPs being followed. For us at Balaji Telefilms, health and safety comes first, above all else."

She added, "We are talking all the precautions detailed in the guidelines (issued by the government). We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets."

New episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay started airing on Star Plus and Disney+Hotstar from July 13. Actor Karan Patel, who takes over from Karan Singh Grover as Rishabh Bajaj, will be introduced in the upcoming episodes.