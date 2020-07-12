Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor Parth Samthaan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Parth Samthaan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: the_parthsamthaan)

Television actor Parth Samthaan, who is best-known for playing the role of Anurag Basu in the renewed version of Balaji's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The actor shared an update about his health with his fans in his latest post on Instagram and revealed that "with doctors' guidance," he is "self-quarantining" at home. He wrote: "Hi everyone, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Although, I have mild symptoms... I would urge and request everyone who's been with me in close proximity over the last few days, please go and get yourself tested. The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctors' guidance, I am in self-quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care."

Reacting to Parth's post, his Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Hina Khan commented: "You will be fine, my friend... Godspeed! I am just a few buildings away."

It has been reported that the shooting for the show, in which Parth Samthaan stars alongside Erica Fernandes, has been stopped in Mumbai's Film City. Ekta Kapoor, who is the producer of the show, also tweeted about Parth's coronavirus diagnosis. She shared a statement issued by Balaji Telefilms and wrote: "All necessary precautions being taken, stardard operating procedures being followed. Health and safety comes first to us all at Balaji. Take care."

An excerpt from the statement read: "Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions, detailed in the guidelines. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets."

All necessary precautions being taken, SOPs being followed. Health & safety comes first to us all at Balaji.

Take care.

Parth Samthaan is best known for starring in TV shows such as Gumrah: End Of Innocence, Savdhaan India, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He headlines the cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Anurag Basu, originally played by Cezanne Khan. He's also featured in web shows such as Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 and Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3.