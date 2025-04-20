<I>CID</i>: Shivaji Satam Aka ACP Pradyuman Is Back, Parth Samthaan Shares BTS Glimpses From Shoot. Watch

There is hardly an Indian who is not a fan of the iconic crime series CID. The show, which originally aired from 1998 to 2018, made a comeback in December last year. But this return came with a shocker — the beloved character ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam, has been written off the show, leaving fans heartbroken.

Taking Shivaji Satam's place is Parth Samthaan, who will now be seen as ACP Ayushmann. The news of the replacement initially sparked a backlash from Shivaji Satam's loyal fans.

Now, in a heartwarming twist, Parth shared a video from the sets of CID on his Instagram Stories. The video features Parth and Shivaji Satam holding hands for a brief time.

In his caption, Parth wrote, “Shooting with ACP Pradyuman aka Shivaji Satam was a delight and full of entertainment. A gem of a guy.”

Earlier, Parth Samthaan shared his excitement about playing the role of ACP Ayushmann in CID

"It's a very big responsibility to fill such humongous shoes. I'm not stepping into ACP Pradyuman's character – this is a new story, a new persona. We're carrying forward the CID legacy with fresh thrill and suspense,” the actor said during a chat with Saas Bahu Aur Betiyaan.

Before that, the makers had officially announced the death of ACP Pradyuman's character. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Sony TV confirmed the news with a simple but emotional message: “ACP Pradyuman is no more.”

They also shared a photo of Shivaji Satam in character and wrote, “In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten.”

Fans were clearly upset with the makers' decision to write off Shivaji Satam from CID. The comments section was flooded with criticism, disappointment, and emotional tributes.

One user wrote, “This is unacceptable and really shame on you @SonyTV. Have you lost your mind that you are writing this? There is only one ACP PRADYUMAN, and that is our dearly @shivaajisatam sir.” Click here to read more fan reactions.

CID airs on Sony TV. The show is also available for streaming on Netflix.