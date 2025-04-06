<i>CID</i> Makers Announce Shivaji Satam Aka ACP Pradhyuman's Exit From Show After 27 Years. Internet Reacts

Days after reports surfaced about Shivaji Satam's exit from the iconic TV show CID, the makers officially announced the death of his character, ACP Pradyuman.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Sony TV confirmed, “ACP Pradyuman is no more,” marking the end of an era for the beloved series.

The makers shared a picture of the actor as ACP Pradhyuman and wrote, “In the loving memory of ACP Pradyuman… A loss that will never be forgotten.”

The Internet did not seem happy with the makers' decision to dismiss Shivaji Satam from CID. People flooded the comments section with criticism.

One user wrote, "This is unacceptable and really shame on you @SonyTV. Have you lost your mind that you are writing this? There is only one ACP PRADYUMAN, and that is our dearly @shivaajisatam sir."

Another added, "HOW CAN THEY KILL SUCH AN ICONIC AND LEGENDARY CHARACTER?!!??!! HAVE THEY ACTUALLY LOST THEIR MINDS!??!! @SonyTV THERE IS STILL TIME -- FIX THIS MISTAKE!! IT'S A HUGE MISTAKE YOU'RE MAKING. NO ACP PRADYUMAN NO CID!!”

"No one can ever replace @shivaajisatam sir as ACP Pradyuman. I beg you @SonyTV @Banijayasia. Please don't replace him and especially with a youngster. You can show him either on holiday or retired but don't dare to kill him permanently on the show. He's the foundation stone," read a comment.

In an interview with the Bombay Times, Shivaji Satam addressed the reports of his exit from CID. The actor said, "I have no clue about this. I have taken a break for some time, and the makers know what lies ahead in the show."

He added, "I have learnt to take everything in my stride, and if my track is over, I am okay with it. However, I have not been told whether my track is over or not! As of now, I am not shooting for the show."

CID first premiered in 1998 and had a remarkable 20-year run until 2018. The show made its comeback on Sony TV in December last year.