'Not Getting Many Offers, Tired Of Being Home': CID Actor Shivaji Satam

Actor and thespian Shivaji Satam, who is best known for playing the role of ACP Pradyuman in popular crime TV series CID, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, opened up about the limited work that he has been getting. He said during the interview, "I won't say that I am getting many offers. Nahi hai toh nahi hai." He added, "There are one or two offers that are not interesting as well. I am from Marathi theatre, I have always done projects that I liked."

The actor, who featured in a brief role in the 2021 pulp fiction Haseen Dillruba, added during the interview with HT, "But we can't do anything. It's my bad luck that no powerful characters are being written. It's a loss on both sides. As an actor, I miss out on good work and the audience misses out on good actors."

The actor said that he is "tired of being home," and added, "Tomorrow if CID starts again, I'll be right in the front to do the project. I'm not tired of playing the character, but tired of being home."

CID, which first aired in 1997, featured Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Senior Inspectors Aditya Srivastava (Abhijeet) and Dayanand Shetty (Daya) in lead roles. The show successfully aired close to 1,500 episodes. The show underwent several changes with the cast. Dinesh Phadnis, Narendra Gupta and Shraddha Musale, among many others were a part of the show. CID was one of the longest running detective shows on Indian television.

