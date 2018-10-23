CID To Go Off Air After 21 Years. 'Please Don't,' Tweet Fans

Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty featured in lead roles (Courtesy: Facebook)

TV show CID, which first aired in 1997, is going off air, news agency IANS reports. CID is one of the first crime-based shows. The plot is based on solving murder mysteries CID entertained the audiences for over two decades. "Having completed 20 years, CID is the longest-running cult show on Sony Entertainment Television. It has been a great journey so far, along with Fireworks Productions, and CID will now take an intermittent break starting October 28," a statement from the channel said, IANS reported. The show features Shivaji Satam (ACP Pradyuman), Senior Inspectors Aditya Srivastava (Abhijeet) and Dayanand Shetty (Daya) in lead roles. The last episode of the show will be aired on October 27.

However, the makers intent to return with a brand new season of CID. "The show will gear up for a renewed season with a lot more contextual cases keeping alive the thrill that the audience has experienced so far," the statement added.

Clearly, the Internet is just not happy with the announcement. Tweets like "Don't end CID" and "End of era" have been posted.

Please do not end Cid it is a part of my life #DoNotEndCID — Devansh Krishna (@DevanshKrishna2) October 23, 2018

Speaking about the show, Dayanand Shetty told The Times Of India, "We were in our 21st year and had we shot for a few more episodes, we would have entered our 22nd year. It is quite an unfortunate thing to happen as we were shooting like always and suddenly we were informed by our producer that the shooting has been called off indefinitely because there were issues with the channel."

Since 1997 till now, CID has successfully aired close to 1,500 episodes. The show had undergone several changes with the cast and story line-up, but the plot remained the same. Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty were joined by actors like Dinesh Phadnis, Narendra Gupta and Shraddha Musale.

(With IANS inputs)