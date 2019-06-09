Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Stars Parth Samthaan And Erica Fernandes Attend Ekta Kapoor's Birthday Bash

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes at Ekta Kapoor's birthday party (Courtesy: Instagram)

Ekta Kapoor, who celebrated her 44th birthday on June 7 with her family had hosted a birthday party on Saturday (June 8), which was attended by several film stars, TV actor, directors, which made her birthday a star studded affair. The party was attended by Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Mukesh Chabbra, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassnandani, Rohit Reddy, Karan Kundra, Anusha Danderkar, Nusrat Bharucha, Kystal D'Souza, Sakshi Tanwar, Pooja Banerjee, Vishal Singh, and many others. Pearl V Puri, shared glimpses of Ekta Kapoor's party on his Instagram stories, which featured Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee, Mona Singh, Erica Fernandes in his Instagram stories, who also attended the party. In fact, Parth Samthaan didn't attend the party alone but was accompanied by his co-star Erica Fernandes. Both, Parth and Erica, feature in Kasautii Zindagii Kay together, which is directed by Ekta Kapoor.

Take a look at Parth and Erica, who attended Ekta's birthday party. The pictures are shared by one of Parth Samthaan's fan club:

On the day of Ekta Kapoor's birthday, she shared few pictures on her social media, where she was seen celebrating her birthday with her family. The photo featured her parents Jeentendra and Shobha Kapoor, her brother Tusshar Kapoor and a few of her close friends such as Mona Singh, Anita Hussanandani and Kystle D'Souza.

Anita Hassnandani, who features in Yeh Hai Mohobattein also attended the party with her husband Rohit Reddy. Mona Singh was also at the party and was accompanied by Gaurav Gera. Karan Kundra and his actress girlfriend Anusha Dandekar were also spotted at the party: Here are pictures from the party:

Ekta Kapoor's close friend Kystal D'Souza sported a funky pink dress and accessorized yellow purse and yellow footwear. Karishma Tanna wore a red dress to the party.

Designer Manish Malhotra was spotted in all-black attire with a pinch of red in it:

Karan Johar wore a jacket with a pair of royal blue track pants and sports shoes to the party:

Take a look at some more pictures from Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash:

Sakshi Tanwar at Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash

Nushrat Bharucha at Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash

Pooja Banerjee at Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash

Chunky Panday at Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash

Sanjay Kapoor at Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash

Sidharth Malhotra at Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava at Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash

Shabbir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul at Ekta's birthday bash

Ekta Kapoor is currently shooting Mentalhood, a show with ALTBalaji. The show features Karisma Kapoor.