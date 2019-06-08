Inside Ekta Kapoor's Birthday Dinner With Family And Friends Krystle D'Souza, Anita Hassanandani

Ekta Kapoor shared the picture on social media. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ekta Kapoor celebrated her 44th birthday on Friday and the producer chose to spend her special day with her family and close friends. Giving us a glimpse of her memorable moment from the celebrations, Ekta shared a happy family picture on her social media account and it will surely bring a smile on your face. Ekta went for a dinner outing with family and posting a picture from the party, she wrote: "This dinner, this group, this warmth!" The photo features Ekta Kapoor's parents Jeetendra and Shobha, brother Tusshar and her close friends including Mona Singh, Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D'Souza.

We also spotted the producer arriving at the restaurant with family and friends. Take a look:

Ekta Kapoor arrived at restaurant with parents Jeetendra, Shobha and friends Rohit Reddy and Krystle D'Souza

Wishing Ekta on her birthday, Mona Singh also shared pictures from the dinner party and wrote: "Hey you wonder woman Ekta, from all the toasts you raised to all the dishes that we ordered all I can say is I feel happy and stuffed. Happy Birthday." Reacting to her picture, Ekta Kapoor wrote: "I feel happy stuffed and very very jealous .... that you are getting thinner." LOL.

Anita Hassanandani, who stars in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohobattein, also shared posts for her friend. In one of her posts, she wrote: "Mommy Ektu, here's wishing you all the happiness in the world on your birthday... This year is extra special as you turn extra responsible, extra settled, extra happy, extra focused, extra hardworking (as always), and extra sexy (wonder how). Ravie is really lucky to have you as his mother and I am very lucky to have you as my friend. Once again happy birthday precious."

Take a look at her posts for Ekta:

Several other celebrities also made Ekta Kapoor's day more special. Here are their posts:

Anil Kapoor wished Ekta Kapoor on her birthday

Manish Malhotra's birthday wishes for Ekta Kapoor

On the work front, Ekta Kapoor is busy with ALTBalaji's upcoming show Mentalhood, which features Karisma Kapoor.