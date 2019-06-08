Inside Ekta Kapoor's Birthday Dinner With Family And Friends Krystle D'Souza, Anita Hassanandani

Highlights
Ekta Kapoor celebrated her 44th birthday on Friday and the producer chose to spend her special day with her family and close friends. Giving us a glimpse of her memorable moment from the celebrations, Ekta shared a happy family picture on her social media account and it will surely bring a smile on your face. Ekta went for a dinner outing with family and posting a picture from the party, she wrote: "This dinner, this group, this warmth!" The photo features Ekta Kapoor's parents Jeetendra and Shobha, brother Tusshar and her close friends including Mona Singh, Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D'Souza.
We also spotted the producer arriving at the restaurant with family and friends. Take a look:
Wishing Ekta on her birthday, Mona Singh also shared pictures from the dinner party and wrote: "Hey you wonder woman Ekta, from all the toasts you raised to all the dishes that we ordered all I can say is I feel happy and stuffed. Happy Birthday." Reacting to her picture, Ekta Kapoor wrote: "I feel happy stuffed and very very jealous .... that you are getting thinner." LOL.
Anita Hassanandani, who stars in Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohobattein, also shared posts for her friend. In one of her posts, she wrote: "Mommy Ektu, here's wishing you all the happiness in the world on your birthday... This year is extra special as you turn extra responsible, extra settled, extra happy, extra focused, extra hardworking (as always), and extra sexy (wonder how). Ravie is really lucky to have you as his mother and I am very lucky to have you as my friend. Once again happy birthday precious."
Take a look at her posts for Ekta:
Mommy Ektu here's wishing you all the happiness in the world on your birth day... This year is extra special as you turn extra responsible extra settled extra happy extra focused extra hardworking (as always) and extra SEXY(wonder how) Ravie is really lucky to have you as his mother and I am very lucky to have you as my friend. Once again happy birthday precious. Love you to the moon n back!
Several other celebrities also made Ekta Kapoor's day more special. Here are their posts:
Happy Bday Ektu. Love you meri jaan. You have stayed a "constant" in my life who I love, admire and cherish. Like I always say thank you for being the rock of Gibraltar in my life. Stay smiling. Stay blessed. Duas to last a lifetime #friendslikefamily #dosti #bff #bffgoals #bestie #happyness #happyshinypeople #mumbaikar #mumbai_ig #mumbai #hottiealert #mumbailife #ektakapoor #mushtaqsheikh #mushtaqshiekh #travel #travelling #writerslife #writing #writersofindia #writersofinstagram #juhu #andheri #bandra #bandrawest #balaji #balajitelefilms #bandradiaries #maharashtra #maharashtra_ig
"The world to her was a secret, which She desired to discover; to her it was a vacancy, which she sought to people with imaginations of her own" Such is you ; with a heart of gold. Happy happiest birthday @ektaravikapoor ma'am ; mentor , guide and my reason to come to bombay. I wish you health & happiness & heart fullll of love. Here's to the coming years of making shows, movies, poojas, motherhood, leadership, foresight & being the woman that you are. Love you P.S made an album because, come spring summer fall winter ; you face the music no matter what !
On the work front, Ekta Kapoor is busy with ALTBalaji's upcoming show Mentalhood, which features Karisma Kapoor.