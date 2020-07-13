'Actors Are Most Vulnerable,' Says Bipasha Basu After Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Bipasha Basu with husband Karan Singh Grover. (Image courtesy: bipashabasusinghgrover )

Actress Bipasha Basu thinks that "actors are most vulnerable" as filming for television shows, films and other entertainment projects resumed. The actress commented on a paparazzo's post about Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan testing positive for the coronavirus over the weekend. Bipasha says that though the unit members are equipped with Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits and face shields while actors have to shoot without protective gear. Bipasha Basu wrote, "All shoots should stop till the situation is little better. Actors are the most vulnerable... most of the unit is protected with all the PPE, gloves, masks and shields. But actors have to shoot without any protection. It's just plain risky."

Bipasha Basu's husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, played the role of Mr Bajaj on Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Karan Singh Grover quit the show after the filming resumed post the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak in India. Actor Karan Patel took over and has also filmed a few episodes of the show.

After Parth Samthaan tested COVID-19 positive, producer Ekta Kapoor issued a statement saying, "All necessary precautions are being taken, SOPs being followed. For us at Balaji Telefilms, health and safety comes first, above all else."

New episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, in which Karan Patel will be introduced as Rishabh Bajaj, will air on Star Plus and Disney+Hotstar staring Monday.

Meanwhile, over the weekend several Bollywood celebrities confirmed they tested positive for the coronavirus. Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya tested COVID-19 positive while actor Anupam Kher revealed that his mother, brother and other family members also tested positive for the coronavirus.