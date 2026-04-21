Shivaji Satam, ACP Pradyuman In <i>CID</i> Who Never Needed A Promotion

Rarely do characters endure with such timeless essence as Shivaji Satam did as ACP Pradyuman-that too in a narrative that has aged like fine wine.

CID began in 1998, and Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, with his hands-on leadership in the intriguing police procedural suspense drama, has remained a persistent force, both behind the scenes and on camera. Before joining the cultural phenomenon that CID became during its 20-year run, he was an ordinary bank cashier and inspection officer at the Central Bank of India. He balanced his time to nurture his passion for theatre, and it was through an inter-bank stage competition that he entered Marathi theatre. Before he knew it, he was establishing himself in the television industry, and eventually came his breakout role as ACP Pradyuman in CID.

Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman in CID

Interestingly, the series, which ran from 1998 to 2018 and was revived in 2024, saw Shivaji Satam as the commanding officer become iconic through consistency rather than career progression. Aired on January 21,1998, he was initially a Senior Inspector before donning the garb of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). That would be his first and last promotion in a long-standing role as an unwavering police official in a drama that became a cult classic.

Promoted With No Title

SHivaji Satam certainly got promoted in India's longest-running series-CID-but not in the conventional sense. His figure as ACP Pradyuman did not advance; instead, it became the cornerstone of the drama. It served as an anchor, sustaining the massive success and popularity of the series as audiences found stability in his leadership while cracking cases.

Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman in CID

Technically, he remained ACP throughout the show's tenure. The gigantic triumph of CID eliminated the need for higher ranks to keep the core identity of ACP Pradyuman intact. And it clearly worked.

A Figure Beyond Designations

CID moulded its theme into a case-solving, investigation-led narrative. Beyond career hierarchies, the series won fans with its catchphrases, ACP Pradyuman's signature mannerisms, and the holy trinity: ACP Pradyuman, Daya (Dayanand Shetty), and Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava).

Daya as Dayanand Shetty(L), ACP Pradyuman as Shivaji Satam (M), and Abhijeet as Aditya Srivastava (R)

Before anyone knew it, enthusiasts were reciting viral dialogues such as "Kuch to gadbad hai", "Daya, darwaza todh do," and "Ab toh tumhe faasi hogi!"-turning them into meme fodder before memes were even a thing.

Shivaji Satam became ACP Pradyuman rather than merely playing him. It was a unique blend of dedication and leadership qualities that made him a revered senior, whether at the top of the ranks or confined to ACP status.

What Makes Shivaji Satam Irreplaceable As ACP Pradyuman

Such was the craze for ACP Pradyuman-complete with dramatic hand gestures and dialogues-that he could never fully leave the series.

His presence over 20+ years solidified his status, rendering him irreplaceable. He portrayed ACP Pradyuman from 1998 to 2018; the show officially ended in October 2018. He planned a break in 2013, but audience love would not allow it.

In 2024, CID returned with a second season on television and began streaming on Netflix in February 2025. Shivaji Satam was very much back in role.

Once again in 2025, an announcement claimed Satam's character would die in a bomb blast, though he was unsure of the fate. The twist did not sit well with ardent fans, sparking massive backlash. Actor Parth Samthaan, a popular television face, faced fan wrath for being cast as the "new" ACP Pradyuman.

TRPs suffered, and social media erupted in constant outrage over the perceived disrespect.

Thus came another twist: a dramatic comeback arc that brought back Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman in April 2025. There cannot be anyone else.

Nothing matches the recall value and nostalgic humour of CID and its impact on television pop culture. The authority with which Shivaji Satam imbued ACP Pradyuman-with unyielding conviction-is commendable, especially over two decades.

ACP Pradyuman, Inspector Daya (Dayanand Shetty), and Inspector Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava) formed the three musketeers who became part of every household-each incomplete without the others.

Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman in CID

As Shivaji Satam turns 76 today, loyal fans recall CID with a hint of nostalgia. Their unwavering loyalty to him as ACP Pradyuman testifies the gravitas he brought to one of television's most iconic and riveting roles.

Case dismissed.