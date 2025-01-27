Shah Rukh Khan Charms Dubai With King-Like Swag: "Turning 60 This Year, But Look Like 30"

Shah Rukh Khan attended an event at the Global Village in Dubai, United Arab Emirates recently and charmed the audience with his king-like swag. Several pictures and videos were shared by fan pages dedicated to the actor. What stood out is Shah Rukh Khan's inimitable wit and charm with which he won hearts of millions.

In one video clip, Shah Rukh Khan can be heard saying, "I am turning 60 in one more year, this year, but damn, I look like 30. I just want to tell you, 'Main kuch cheezein bhool jaata hoon yaar (I forget a few things)." Needless to say, the audience gave a roaring shout out to the superstar's words.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for Siddharth Anand's King. In the film, he will share screen space with Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Without divulging the details of the film, Shah Rukh Khan teased fans with the idea behind the film's title.

He can be heard saying, "I'm not just shooting it here, I'm shooting it in Mumbai now when I go back in a couple of months. My director Sidharth Anand is very strict. He made Pathaan. So he is very strict. He said, 'Don't tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.'

"So I can't tell you but I can assure you it will entertain you, you will have fun. I've used many titles...Now we have run out of titles...Now Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan in King. That was a bit of a show-off," he said in his usual charm.

Take a look:

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan enacted dialogues from Jawan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Don, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, among others.

The actor danced to his songs, including Chammak Challo, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and Chaiyya Chaiyya. He also invited fans on stage and interacted with them.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan didn't have a single release in 2024. He made a stellar comeback with three releases in 2023 - Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki after a four-year hiatus.