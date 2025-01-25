IIFA 2025 Pre-Event: This Video Of Shah Rukh Khan Teaching Kartik Aaryan Rajasthani Is Crazy Viral. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan knows exactly how to make any event unforgettable with his charm and energy. On Friday, he added his signature flair to the IIFA 2025 pre-event in Mumbai.

During the event, SRK, who is no stranger to hosting award shows, had a fun moment mentoring actor Kartik Aaryan. ICYDK, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 star will be hosting the 25th edition of IIFA this year in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

SRK shared some tips with Kartik on how to captivate the audience. The highlight? He added a bit of Rajasthani flavour to his hosting style.

In videos circulating online, Shah Rukh Khan is seen teaching Kartik the perfect way to begin his hosting stint in Jaipur. The actor playfully said, "Kartik is going to host the 25th edition. Let me pass the baton to him and teach him how to kick things off in Jaipur. You'll have to start by saying, 'Padharo mhare IIFA.'"

Kartik repeated the phrase and SRK continued, guiding him to say, "Padhaaro mhaare desh Rajasthan."

The two stars even delighted the crowd by greeting them with a "Khamma Ghani," folding their hands and bowing to the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IIFA Awards (@iifa)

The grand IIFA 2025 awards will take place on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.