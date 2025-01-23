Dia Mirza Recalls A Fangirl Moment With Shah Rukh Khan From Her Miss India Days

Earlier today, Dia Mirza shared a series of throwback pictures on Instagram, from her Miss India days.

The caption read, "Throwing it back to the beginning of a new millennium, January 15, 2000. The Femina Miss India Contest was a truly grand spectacle! We had the most amazing women participating from across the country. Each of them has gone on to create their own unique story. We had the most iconic judges — Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Anjoli Ela Menon, Carolina Harera, Marcus Swarovski, Pritish Nandy, Mohammed Azharuddin, and Waheeda Rehman."

She further recalled a fun fangirl encounter with Shah Rukh Khan.

Dia said, "The photoshoot with Shah Rukh Khan right after our win, happened backstage. What a moment of wonderment for a completely awestruck Hyderabadi who grew up adoring him with all my heart! The cover shot is evidence."

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress also shared which question led to Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, and her bagging the crown.

She said, "The final question that led to the win for Lara, Priyanka and me was 'If you were the policeman in the garden of Eden, who would you punish for the first sin. Adam, Eve, or the serpent?', my answer was unusual, I have no idea how I even thought of it with a one minute timer ticking loudly as we framed our responses and wrote them down."

Dia added, "I think I said, 'I would not punish any of them. For if they had not sinned, we would not be on this Earth today.' What answer would you have given?"

She concluded by saying, "It's been 25 years since this paradigm shift. And I am grateful for it. @larabhupathi @priyankachopra I love and admire you both. We went on to make history that year by winning all 3 international titles."

On the work front, Dia Mirza's last film was Bheed, released in theatres, on March 23, 2023.

